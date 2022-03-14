Skin problems? You may have this disease

Let’s see together what disease we can have if we have this problem on our skin, which we must not underestimate.

As we know our body always sends us signals that we must always be ready to pick up.

In this case the manifestation takes place on our skin, and we try to understand what it can be linked to.

Very often we are told that the skin and stomach are the first release valve if we have any psychological problems, as well as an accumulation of stress.

Skin problems? You may have this problem

But in many still do not give much weight to the correlation between our mind and our body.

In this case today we want to show you a research that was done by the University of Brest in France.

They were taken take into account some patients who had dermatitis, psoriasis, acne and other skin inflammations.

Allergic problems have not always been detected, but rather problems attributable to something else.

There The main thesis of this research was that the main causes of these outbreaks were related to the psychological state of the patients.

The The sample of people they took was very large and they were thus selected, 2538 people who had problems related to dermatitis, 2329 who suffered from psoriasis, 1605 with reeds and 801 with hidradenitis suppurativa, for a total of 7272 patients.

Each of them have tried to calculate the level of stress, taking information from their private life and assigning a score according to the Dermatology Life Quality Index scale.

Crossing all the data, they found a strong relationship between stress levels and skin diseases.

About 66.3% of the people who participated in the research have a stress score of 27 or higher, which is very high.

In cases of dermatitis, reeds and psoriasis, there is also a correlation between young age and stress levels, only in those suffering from hidradenitis suppurativa there seems to be none.

But perhaps the most surprising fact is that as many as 2 out of 3 patients have refused psychological help, and this still demonstrates how skeptical there is about this correlation.

Self you too have these problems at the skin level, obviously talk to your doctor who will show you the best path to follow but also think if you are particularly stressed or not and always tell the doctor who will help you.