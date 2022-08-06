Skincare: why are stars increasingly falling for this market?

Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Kylie Jenner have created their skincare brand, but why did these stars do it?

Many stars are taking the plunge and entering the skincare market. The latest are the brands of Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. MCE TV details everything from A to Z!

How has skincare been democratized?

The universe of skincare is growing more and more thanks to the stars who dare to be natural. Indeed, celebrities are accustomed to wearing a lot of makeup so when they show nature painting in front of their fans, it immediately becomes a phenomenon.

Beyond democratization, the stars make it their obsession, their business same. Indeed, more and more of them are creating their own beauty routine, whether for make-up or skin care. Any market is therefore good to take.

When the stars take over the skincare market

Kim Kardashian and Skkn

Accustomed to shooting lots of sequences for her reality TV show keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has always been dressed to the nines, be it hair or makeup. So the recent arrival of Skkn on the market did not shock anyone.

But how was his brand born? Well, in 2021, Kim Kardashian announces closure of KKW Beauty launched in 2017. Then comes then SKKN in 2022, a skincare line for the skin with day cream, sunscreen, cleanser, lotion, etc. The total !

Hailey Bieber and Rhode Skin

This year, another star also launched her skincare brand. This is Justin Bieber’s wife. Hailey Bieber proposes with Rhode Skin products under $30. Nice !

She had already started raise awareness in the community about taking care of yourself. Hailey Bieber had therefore created her YouTube channel upstream before launching her skincare brand.

With her BFF Kendall Jenner, they take good care of their health. They even give themselves infusions to regenerate their blood. Just that !

Rihanna and Fenty Skin

After Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty, our international Riri has therefore launched in turn in skincare with Fenty Skin. And it’s sold exclusively at Sephora. Indeed, the singer wanted everyone to have access to it!

Rihanna even intends to go further by launching a hair care brand, Fenty Hair. Just that ! Yes, after skincare, make way for the hair!