Skinny jeans and Dr. Martens: Emma Watson opted for a simple and effective look to attend the Schiaparelli haute couture show

Haute Couture Fashion Week has begun. The first day has already allowed us to see Emma Watson give a streetwear touch to haute couture. From exquisite dresses to concept ensembles in the craziest fabrics, expect to see fashion moments on and off the catwalk.

(Photo by Christian Vierig/GC Images)Christian Vierig

Emma Watson or the art of making simple skinny jeans ultra fashionable

To attend the parade Schiaparelli fall-winter 2023 haute couture, the 32-year-old actress wore a set that grabbed all the attention. Mixing luxury and streetwear style, Emma Watson offered us a real fashion moment as we like them. The most fashionable piece was obviously the blazer with XXL shoulders, with a monumental lapel from look 1 of the house’s spring-summer 2023 couture collection. But to make this look more affordable, the young woman teamed it with a simple white shirt, gray skinny jeans and a pair of leather Chelsea boots. Dr.Martens to platforms.

Emma Watson in the front row with Rina Sawayama and Hunter Schafer. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Accessible and irresistible fashion

For this high-fashion piece shopper, it’s more about finding the perfect piece rather than consistently wearing a voluminous evening dress (although that’s still an exceptional look, if the timing is right). By putting together this mi look Schiaparelli mi everyday streetwear, Emma Watson managed to create an outfit that was as accessible as it was beautiful to look at.

Translation by Sophie Brindel

Article originally published on Vogue.com