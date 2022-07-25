Skinny Jeans Could Really Be (And Forever) Extinct

The pitcher goes to the fountain so much that, you know, in the end it ends up breaking. And experts in trends have insisted so much on the disappearance of skinny jeans that, if it finally happens, we will not be able to agree with them, both because they are visionaries and because they are obstinate. Are they already extinct? And now? And now? However, we do not lack reasons to believe that it could happen in 2022, we only have to look at the tracks that are not being left by those who know the most about fashion. That is Nicole Kidman in jeans wide leg at the Balenciaga show? what about those baggy jeans that can’t drop any lower without Emily Ratajkowski risk losing them? doEmma Watson in wide, ripped jeans? And it is not so much that Kim Kardashian has changed the shorts that he has not taken off in recent months for cargo jeans hypersaturated with pockets –which also–, as that the most classic and refined wardrobes, such as that of amal clooneyare replacing the traditional silhouette formula skinny + ballerinas for the 70’s leg pants with ankle boots. All that remains is for Carlota Casiraghi to betray her skinny Chanel jeans for the decline of the denim gods to be confirmed.

Not all the industry is equally categorical. In Bustins Jeans, the brand of sustainable, artisanal and ethical Spanish jeans that produce in workshops and with materials from local suppliers, believe that tight silhouettes have such staunch defenders that they will never hardly erase them from the fashion map. Instead, they confirm that since September of last year, their best-selling model is Juliaa cowboy culottes High waist, fitted at the hip with a wide leg and frayed hem.

The Stylist Piluka Echegaray shares the same opinion: “Honestly, I don’t think they will disappear, trends are simply circular, and skinny jeans have been at the top of the list for too long, so, to generate a renewed image, it is essential to make way for new styles ”. That is to say, it is not that they do not take, it is that they take less.

In this way, the cigarettes would give up their first place a other trendy jeans in 2022. And one only has to take a look at the latest style picks from the experts or what’s new in the shops to conclude that all the candidates share a common promise: release the legs from the narrowness and oppression of the seams.

Among all the alternatives, some silhouettes stand out, but how to choose the one that best suits your body? The stylist replies:

☆ Skinny jeans are ideal for athletic or slim silhouettes “because the more adjusted the greater

visual volume and shape provide. Also to those whose torso is more

wide and their legs slimmer, if they wear loose clothing on top and

skinny on the legs, they will achieve a stylized result.

☆ The baggy visually control the volume in the hips and buttocks area, as well as comfortable and offer an informal style. But be careful with the length of the legs, because

they will look shorter.

☆ the silhouette slouchy fits triangular shaped bodies since it optically grants more volume in the hip area.

☆ And finally the wide leg play with the hip areaif you are narrow they add volume and if you have a wide hip, the leg with volume maintains the proportions, stylizes and gives harmony to the whole.

1.Straight jeans

Who? Poppy Delevingne

What? They are the jeans of the exact mean: cut at the waist, cut at the foot, with a wide leg without adding volume.

The 7 anti-skinny trends of 2022: Poppy Delevingne with straight jeansMCvitanovic / SplashNews.com

2. The jeans girlfriend

Who? Emily Ratajkowski