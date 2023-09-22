Skins, items, league tokens and more

Lots of action and some rewards!
The 2023 Overwatch League Playoffs are scheduled for the 28thth at 30th September with the top eight teams from the regular season set to face each other for a spot in the 2023 Overwatch League Grand Finals.
As always, the developers are committed to engaging the community and are giving away multiple viewership rewards to everyone who watches the OWL 2023 Playoffs via YouTube Gaming.
The rewards players can expect to receive through YouTube Drops include two sprays, four player icons, four battle pass tier skips, and nine skins.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs YouTube releases, available all three days, completely free.
Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs YouTube Releases: Full Details
It’s that time of year when a new Overwatch champion is crowned and eight of the best teams are currently competing for the title. While the community rallies behind their favorite teams and shares opinions on who is likely to take the trophy, there are some more inclined to the free viewership rewards up for grabs.
Here are all the YouTube Drops that players can unlock and earn simply by watching the OWL 2023 Playoffs, exchanging their time for free skins and items, while enjoying the best Overwatch 2 action possible.
Six hours
-
Ashe, Zenyatta, and Sigma Overwatch League Skins
-
Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Tier Skip
Twelve hours
-
Hanzo, Reinhardt, and Ana Overwatch League Skins
-
Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Tier Skip
fifteen hours
Overwatch League Playoffs 2023: Audience Rewards Skins
One hour
Three hours
Overwatch League Playoffs 2023: Spray Audience Awards
Nine hours
-
Atlantic Player Icon 2019
-
Pacific Player Icon 2019
-
2020 Atlantic Player Icon
-
Pacific Player Icon 2020
-
Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Tier Skip
Overwatch League Playoffs 2023: Viewership Rewards, Player Icons
In addition to the free Battle Pass skins, items, and tier skips mentioned above, players will be able to earn five League Tokens for every hour of viewing, and there appears to be no upper limit on how much a player can earn.
So be sure to tune in as soon as the stream starts and stay until the end during the three days of the Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs. These can be spent later to purchase some rare and exclusive skins in the Overwatch Store.
The official link through which players can earn all viewership rewards for the 2023 Overwatch League Playoffs is the Overwatch League, which is the official YouTube channel for the tournament.
All of these rewards are part of YouTube Drop and will not be available through Twitch. So make sure you watch the tournament on the right streaming platform.