Skins’ Kaya Scodelario Shares Cast Reunion Photo — Radio Concierto Chile

skins star, Kaya Scodelario shared a picture of her meeting with some of her former co-stars.

The skin meeting

On his Instagram stories on Tuesday, September 20, Scodelario posted a selfie with the star of nope Daniel Kaluya Y Joe Dempsie of Game of Thrones. In the image, Scodelario is seen sticking his tongue out at the camera, while Kaluuya and Dempsie smile beside him.

The actress did not caption the image, but judging by her surroundings, it appears that the trio were attending a wedding.

Scodelario, Kaluuya, and Dempsie starred together in Skins as Effy Stonem, Posh Kenneth, and Chris Miles., respectively. Channel 4’s hit teen drama ran for seven seasons between 2007 and 2013.

Comparisons with Euphoria

Since euphoria premiered on HBO, comparisons to Skins quickly began to surface on social media. Thus, in July, Scodelario took to TikTok to call euphoria “crazy”before remembering that Skins featured even more explicit material.

“Watch euphoria for the first time thinking this is crazy for 17 year olds and then remembering what I was doing on TV at 14”she wrote about the video of herself shocked.

Then the actress added: “I will always be grateful [sic]. But yeah, protection really wasn’t a big deal back then…”

In that way, youOne person commented on Scodelario’s video: “Effy makes Euphoria look like a Disney show”. While another added: “Effy will always be the model, Skins walked so Euphoria could run.

since it ended Skins, Scodelario has appeared in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Crawl and the Maze Runner series. Kaluuya recently starred nope of jordan poolewhile Dempsie He is best known for playing Gendry in Game of Thrones.





