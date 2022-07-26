Skins star Kaya Scodelario reacts to Euphoria

If you watched “Skins” as a teenager, you probably have a soft spot for Kaya Scodelario, who played bad girl Effy Stonem. She was mysterious, misunderstood and we all wanted to be her. Effy made the braided headbands, beaded necklaces, and fishnet stockings great. But she was also the epitome of sex, drugs and rock and roll. . . and not in a normal “party girl” way. Does she sound familiar? You wouldn’t be the first to draw comparisons to HBO’s “Euphoria,” and now Scodelario herself has filmed a TikTok comparing her teenage years to the American TV show.

The actor wrote on TikTok: “Watching Euphoria for the first time thinking this is crazy for 17 year olds, then remembering what I was doing on TV at 14.” She went on to caption the video with “Always be grateful.” [sic]. But yeah, protection really wasn’t a thing back then… His character was shockingly shown injecting heroin into his arms at the age of 14, falling into a psychotic depression and even attempting suicide early in the show.

“Skins” fans flocked to Scodelario’s comments section to agree that her character, Effy, was much tougher than any of the “Euphoria” characters. One said, “Euphoria is like the PG version of Skins.” Another joked, “Skins would eat Euphoria in a second,” with a third adding, “Effy would make Nate cry.” The British teen comedy drama followed the lives of a group of sixth-formers from Bristol and aired from 2007 to 2013 on E4. Their heavy storylines covered topics like depression, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, sexuality, substance abuse, death, and bullying, so you could say “Skins” walked so “Euphoria” did. » could run. . . Six years later.

The show was plagued by Ofcom complaints from parents and older viewers, who felt that “Skins” exalted drug use. Similarly, if you read reviews of “Euphoria” online, they are full of parents warning against the show saying it is “utterly inappropriate for children and even some emotionally unstable adults.” Sensitive content impacts people differently, so it’s important to always read the trigger warnings at the beginning of the episode.

You know what we would really love to see? Effy and Maddy join forces. Please someone make it happen!

