skip if utilities are not up to date. Ag. Enter freezes citizens

Superbonus 110%: a clarification arrives from the Revenue Agency that changes things regarding meters and utilities.

The Revenue Agency clarifies in a reply that the presence of meters is not enough to certify the functional independence of the property. Everything comes from response to the question number 810 of December 15, 2021. The Revenue Agency clarifies that the real estate unit is effectively independent only if it has the actual ownership of the utilities. Let’s try to better understand what it means. To have the Superbonus 110% we clearly have to talk about an independent real estate unit. The Revenue Agency argues that to be independent it must have ownership of the various utilities. If, on the other hand, we are talking about shared utilities, the Superbonus 110% evaporates. A real blow for many. Yet in the case submitted to the Revenue Agency, the house in question had all the meters. The problem is that some of these meters were, so to speak, internal meters that were used only to divide the shared expenses between the various houses.

Counters are not enough

Therefore the simple fact of having shared utilities among several real estate units is enough to stop them from being considered functionally independent and therefore to eliminate one of the fundamental requirements of the Superbonus 110%. In essence, the taxpayer who posed the question has a vacation rental that shares the utilities with other vacation rentals nearby. The very fact of sharing the utilities, which are then obviously economically divided, means that this house is not considered functionally independent. These internal meters, so to speak, are not enough to make the house independent because the utilities are shared and the meters are used only to understand how to divide the costs.

Therefore, for the Revenue Agency, utilities must be considered inflexible as a requirement without which the Superbonus is lost.

If there is no individual ownership of the utilities, no bonus.