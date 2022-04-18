skip missions in Africa. Quarantine in Città della Pieve

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic. Ministers Di Maio and Cingolani will represent the Government in the missions to the Republic of Angola and the Republic of Congo, scheduled for Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 April. A few lines circulated by Palazzo Chigi are enough to give the news of the day on this Easter Monday in which politics is grappling with the energy emergency following the dramatic war in Ukraine, and also with the many knots opened in the majority, by the reform of the land registry to that of justice.

MORE INFORMATION

In any case, despite the infection, the premier will continue to work from his’ buen retirò in Città della Pieve, where he has a cottage where he spends his family holidays. «He has arrived a few days ago – says Fausto Risini, the mayor of the Umbrian town – and he will remain here as long as he is negativized. I know that he has no symptoms, I hope that he will recover quickly because his presence in Rome is essential at this moment ». The bipartisan messages of affection have arrived in Draghi. «Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Mario Draghi, victim of covid but – fortunately – asymptomatic also thanks to the vaccine. Come on President! », The president of Italia viva, Ettore Rosato, writes on Twitter. «To Draghi – observes the blue Maurizio Gasparri at Un Giorno da Pecora I say: ‘happy birthday Mario’. And I add: to become negative and therefore be politically positive, delete paragraph 2 of article 6 of the tax delegation, the one on the house and the land registry … ».

In any case, the African mission, even without him, is confirmed in all its relevance: the ministers Luigi Di Maio and Roberto Cingolani – explain government sources – will represent the executive in Angola and Congo, on 20 and 21 April. What has been dubbed the “gas tour” in Africa remains at the center of the government’s action, considering that by the winter it will be necessary to fill the stockpiles to cope with the cold months and, within 2 or 3 years , get rid of dependence on Russia. Precisely to pursue this goal, the new supply agreements with Algeria, Congo, Angola and Mozambique, from which Italy would aim to obtain about 50% of the energy currently supplied by Moscow by 2023, are expected to be crucial. (one third from Algeria and the rest from other African countries, including Egypt, and from Qatar).