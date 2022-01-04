skip the Mental Health Bonus, the psychologist costs dearly to …

by Marianna Grazi

“Madness visits me at least twice a day” said the poet Alda Merini in unsuspecting times. In this difficult period one wonders how many times, instead, you visit all of us. That the pandemic is leaving huge aftermath, especially from a psychological point of viewhas been there for all to see for months. Since the first lockdown, now just under two years ago, the impact of Covid on mental health has been enormous, especially in the younger generations but not only.

Anxiety, stress, eating disorders (a few months ago we gave the example of Meyer’s little patients), problems relating to others, but first of all to come to terms with oneself, with their fears and emotions, often negative, are all factors that unfortunately, at times, have gone as far as extreme gestures.

Suffice it to say that only in the last year, in Italy, there has been a 66% increase in requests for psychological support and from the data of Telefono Amico, the listening and support association, an even more dramatic picture emerges: in the first six months of 2021, the people who asked for help because crossed by the thought of taking one’s life have been almost triple compared to the reports of the pre Covid period, 50% more than in the same months of 2020. In total the calls (not only those related to suicide) are climbs by 70%, overall, significantly worse. Finally, the requests for help came mostly from women (51.2%) and young people between the ages of 19 and 25 (21.3%) and between 26 and 35 (19.6%). And this only with regard to the association. Symptom of a profound malaise, which has hit society and is struggling to be cured. Indeed, first of all to be seen.

Mental health has begun to talk and to hear about in relation to the pandemic, subject often avoided or taboo, demonized even ridiculed. “For the healthy society we have always been garbage” sang Simone Cristicchi in the masterpiece I’ll give you a rose: mad, mad, mad, definitions as easy to pin as they are generic, to indicate anyone – even considered dangerous – who did not fall within the norms of normality. But what does normal mean? Even after the closure of the asylums, having recourse to a psychologist, to therapy, to turn to an expert who knew how to translate the chaos that often clutters people’s minds to find the key has too often been considered something to hide. But at this point, it is impossible to pretend nothing has happened.

The Ferragnez and the other ‘crazy’ VIPs

“I have always tried to face my fears and to gradually understand my mind and what certain mechanisms have come from. Over the past three years, I’ve given myself one of the biggest gifts to understand myself: I see a psychologist once a week, an experience that I recommend to everyone “. Word of Chiara Ferragni, the queen of Instagram who right from her page, this summer, returned to talk about the importance of protecting her mental health and the therapy path she has undertaken. She had already done so, for the first time, in May 2020, when the entrepreneur and influencer had revealed that she had relied on the help of a psychologist to deal with her frailties. “I used to always criticize myself. Even now it’s hard for me not to be critical of myself, especially in moments when I feel weak and not the usual happy and fulfilled woman. But it is important to give ourselves time to suffer when we experience pain. Taking care of our mental health is important ”. An approach that he also uses in the family, as the TV series reveals The Ferragnez, broadcast on Prime Video. To take care of the couple therapy of Chiara and her husband Fedez is the psychologist and psychotherapist Leone Baruh, which appears only in passing but which immediately sparked the curiosity of fans. Specialized in brief dynamic psychotherapies, he is co-founder of SPID-B Srl (Development of Intensive Dynamic Short Psychotherapies).

But the Ferragnez are not the only VIPs the only character who have ‘revealed’ to take advantage of psychological support services. In recent times, many stars have chosen to open up on this issue, thus clearing customs the taboo on mental health. From Lady Gaga to Selena Gomez, from Ariana Grande to Emma Stone, and then Ryan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, Michael Jordan, even Prince Harry, who made the docuseries with Oprah Winfrey The Me You Can’t See (Apple TV +) in which he invited people to share their weaknesses to face them and overcome them more easily. “Deciding to ask for help is not a sign of weakness – explained the English royal – We are born in different circumstances, we grow up in different environments and in life we ​​face different experiences. But we are all human beings.[…] However, last year we learned that we are all in the same boat and I hope this series demonstrates that there is strength in vulnerability, connection in empathy and power in honesty ”.

What is certain is that if money does not make you happy then surely on the subject of resorting to inconvenient mental health specialists it does not, rather. The problem arises when going to a therapy session means making major sacrifices in daily life. And at that point, instead of decreasing, the problems increase.

The Mental Health Bonus

To cope with all the problems related to mental disorders, caused in particular by the pandemic, the Draghi government had initially envisaged a meritorious measure, as happened in many other parts of Europe, namely the Mental Health Bonus for those who, even without a medical diagnosis, need psychological assistance due to the impact of the pandemic. It was a facility designed above all for those who cannot afford it, given that on average an hour of therapy costs 67 euros, equal to one and a half days of work of a standard wage.

Sure, it will be said, there are free services. But they were literally stormed, as well as the branches at controlled prices, centers that offer courses at reduced costs (from 20 to 30 euros per session), and are struggling to respond to the thousands of requests received. For this the institutions should – and it is correct to use the conditional – intervene. But in the Budget Law 2022 (from 36.5 billion), which entered into force on January 1st, funds are provided for the psychological support of students, but the Mental Health Bonus has instead been left out. Basically it was a bipartisan amendment (M5s, Iv, Pd, LeU, Lega and FdI) which aimed to provide an initial contribution (“Goodwill bonus”) to all those who need to start a therapeutic path and then a “Support bonus” (up to 1,600 euros per year) based on the ISEE. But the measure found the doors barred in the decisive passage of the text in the Senate. The cause? Lack of coverage. Overall, in fact, 50 million euros would have been needed (15 for the first support, 35 for the second), but these funds have not been allocated, at least not on this measure.

The protests: “No to the psychologist but yes to mosquito nets, shame”

“Not even the time to discuss that the bonus has disappeared in the fiscal maneuver. Instead, the spa bonuses, mosquito net and who knows what else remain. A matter of priority, of course. But can we say that the priorities are wrong?”Denounces the deputy Nicola Fratoianni from his Instagram profile. “More than a bonus, there would be a need for the introduction of the figure of the basic psychologist and psychological support in schools – continues the national secretary of the Italian Left -. Otherwise, those who can take care of it and make it, those who can’t get by. The sad manifesto of this Italy ”. A voice of protest followed by thousands of others, especially from social networks, with the hashtag #BonusSaluteMentale. The problem, according to most of the people, was that these ‘missing’ funds were not ‘lacking’ for other support, such as that for the purchase of TVs, mosquito nets, electric scooters or taps. In short, to treat stress or depression, why not watch a good movie instead of going to the psychologist?

“Unfortunately the government has decided that take a scooter ride or spend a day at the spa it is more important to be mentally and physically well. What to say? We no longer know “, one page reads,” As long as politics does not have the care of people as a priority, and by care we mean physical well-being, such as mental, emotional, relational and community well-being, we will not be able to improve as a society , despite the electric scooters, ”they write in another. And again, among the politicians, Senator Caterina Biti of the PD wrote on Twitter: “We did not make it: the amendment to introduce the“ Mental Health Bonus ”has not reached the end and there is great bitterness. We knew it was difficult, that the resources required were conspicuous, but they were not by chance“. Among others, two activists who were important guests of our channel, Luce Scheggi and Ariman Scriba, also took the field. This is Luce’s short but explicit video:

While the 25-year-old from Milan, who had to deal personally and painfully with mental health and related disorders – brother Ilyas took his own life on December 26, 2019 at the age of 19, after a long period of mental disorders – the occasion of the non-implementation of the bonus not only to protest but also to point out all those structures to be used for free or at affordable prices for all problems related to the psychological sphere and beyond.

The other measures

In terms of psychological support, therefore, there is no bonus to access therapies without ‘going crazy’ also for the costs. The maneuver, however, puts new resources on the plate for support state school staff, students and their families through professional services for psychological assistance and support. In particular, given that the youngest victims are the most affected by the effects of the pandemic, it is extended until 31 December 2022 when already foreseen by a law decree, 73/2021 (article 33), for the protection of well-being and psychological from children and adolescents. And again, until the end of the year that has just begun, the assignment of self-employment assignments to psychologists, regularly enrolled in the relevant professional register, has been extended for a total cost of 19 million and 932 thousand euros. Finally, the allocation of 10 million from the Fund to the Minister of Health is renewed for promotion of well-being and of the person, which wants to facilitate access to psychological services for the weakest segments of the population, with priority for cancer patients, as well as for the psychological support of children and adolescents of school age.

In short, the interest in the field of mental health is there, but a real leap in quality is missing so that, for example, a general practitioner is established just as there is a general practitioner. Because a person’s health, his well-being, depend as much on the body as on the mind. To think that the Latins already said it … mens sana in corpore sano.