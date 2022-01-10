skip the obligation and change (again) everything

The recovery of resources stolen from the Treasury by tax evaders is one of the objectives that the Government has repeatedly said it wants to pursue as part of its post-Covid economic recovery process. Among the measures launched with the new Recovery decreein fact, there are a whole series of measures and measures against those who continue to be an obstacle to the process of spreading and expanding electronic payments, with cards and ATMs.

The road to a definitive farewell to cash now seems to be marked, but it is a pity that everything has been postponed to next year.

Pos payments, fines postponed to next year: the extension that makes the crafty sleep soundly

Merchants, entrepreneurs, shopkeepers and professionals in general who will refuse payments via Pos, as decreed, will be punished with fines ad hoc, but does not know immediately. Well yes, this is the passage of the new decree of the Draghi Government which has made trade unions and trade associations turn up their noses.

In fact, therefore, all those who continue not to be equipped with Pos or refuse any type of electronic payment, by card or ATM, will be able to sleep peacefully throughout 2022. The envisaged sanctions, in fact, will start from 2023.

“Here is a government that does not want to do anything against tax evasion. This is confirmed by yet another year’s postponement of the sanctions to those who refuse electronic payments “, said Domenico Proietti, Confederal Secretary UIL, “A mockery for all workers and pensioners who do their duty with the taxman “.

Of the same opinion Other consumption, who writes in a press release: “This seems to be the right time, in our opinion the sanctions are functional so that the law acquires the right value for those who do not respect it. This is why we do not understand why we have to wait until January 1, 2023 to sanction those who have had more than 7 years to be able to adapt to the Pos rule “.

Stop to cash and obligation to pay Pos: when and for whom the fines are triggered

Except for further (and subsequent) intervention by the Executive, to date the rules are clear: be without Pos or refuse an electronic payment by debit / credit card ewill call – shopkeepers, traders and obliged professionals – to one fine the amount of which may vary based on the value of the denied transaction.

There minimum penalty foreseen it is equal to 30 euros, but it can increase, especially if we consider that 4% of the total amount of the refused payment must be added to this figure.

It is not the first time, as specified by Confartigianato, that the government has taken this path. The hard line against the crafty Pos, in fact, had already been announced last year, but in fact it has been talked about for ten years: “This is the second recent attempt to introduce a sanction for merchants already subject to the POS obligation for almost ten years but in fact without any sanctioning provision in the event of non-compliance. It had already been tried last year, in the fiscal DL connected to the 2021 maneuver, to insert this provision, eventually removed from the text of the provision “.

In this regard, it was specified by the organization in a press release, that “to fulfill the obligation, according to the new rule, it would be sufficient to accept even a single circuit and even a single type of debit card (for example the ATM ) and only one credit “

Pos payments, some more information …

The new year, therefore, opens with a new Draghi plan against tax evasion. Among the key points: