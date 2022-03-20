skip the participation in the inauguration of the park in the former Rossani

Positive at Covid the mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro. The mayor, who this morning should have attended the inauguration of the park in the former Rossani barracks, discovered the positivity by undergoing a swab before taking part in the event. It was Decaro himself who communicated it, first with a phone call ‘transmitted’ during the inauguration, then with a post on Fb.

“In the end it was me too – Decaro writes on his page – I’m positive about Covid. I have no symptoms and I am fine. Today for safety, before attending the long-awaited inauguration of the Rossani Park, I wanted to make another swab. I do not hide my regret from you, because I have never hidden anything from you. But maybe it had to be like this. Perhaps it is right that the citizens were the first to enter that park, in our park. This inauguration is yours first and foremost. Because yours is this new green space that we have been waiting for for many, too many years “.

The mayor then thanked the citizens who believed in the creation of the park and ‘supervised’ so that the work was carried out. “To all those who have helped us to realize this work I would like to say Thanks. Thanks above all to the citizens who have never stopped believing in it. Thanks to those who with determination and enthusiasm have opened this space for the first time, thanks to the citizens of Rossani Park Committee and those who became passionate along the way. They were the sentinels of this work. They were designers, executors, controllers. They were critics but also the first to rejoice at every step forward. They were the citizens. , the real strength of this path and I am happy to entrust this park to their care and to put in their hands. Today I will not be able to be there with you but for once I will be happy to enjoy all the photos and videos that you want to send me or publish on the social networks of your special inspection! Good life at the new Rossani Park! Happy Sunday Bari “.

(photo archive)