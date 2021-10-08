Skip the pre-school in Cardano. Parents in revolt





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – There were years (those of Laura Prati first as councilor and then as mayor) in which Cardano al Campo not only guaranteed pre and post school from the very early hours of the morning until late afternoon, but for facilitate working parents were made available to the municipal spaces during the holidays of Christmas, Carnival, Easter and even during the election period to look after the children of those families who otherwise did not know who to trust. “Many people chooses to come and live in Cardano also because we offer this type of service », the late mayor often repeated. A few years after his disappearance of that welfare cardanese little or nothing left: it is not even possible to guarantee pre-school for children who enter the classroom at 9 in the morning. In this way, reconciling time with work becomes impossible for many families, but both the school and the municipal administration turn their backs on them. The problem was submitted both to the councilor for Education Meri Suriano and to Giuseppe Reho, the head teacher who played the guitar during the lockdown. And for information, a letter was also sent to Provveditorato di Varese.

Pre school canceled

To report the disservice is a group of parents whose children attend the kindergarten of the Little Heart. To them the pre-school service had been guaranteed at the end of August, only to then back off communicating it the suppression a few days by the sound of the first bell. “During the meeting on 6 September I learned that my children will enter kindergarten from 8.40 to 8.50, without ifs and buts, due to Covid and that there will be no preschool “, says one of them, now wondering what is the use of staggered admissions by putting families with no logical sense schedules are in very serious difficulty. In fact, most office occupations have work start times ranging from 8 to 8.30. How do you take your children to school?

Parents in revolt

The parents therefore ask the manager of the Montessori comprehensive institute for a serious and decisive re-evaluation of a situation that is troubling several Cardanese families. Not everyone can rely on grandparents, practically no one can afford a full time babysitter and not even the most compliant of employers can get to grant daily permits, above all to meet a disservice created by a public structure. «It was really true to discover that preschool was not organized a few days after the beginning of the lessons a bad surprise, moreover, this service would allow the reduction of gatherings in subsequent entrances ».

