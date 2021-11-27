‘Skip the stopwatches, incredible in CdM’

The first reactions to the cancellation of the female giant from Killington, with Hrovat’s technician attacking. Confirmed the dispute of the slalom on Sunday (with improving weather), and there will also be Fede Brignone at the start …

Saturday 27 November, 17:45

All in the hotel after the incomplete dispute of a first heat that saw only 9 protagonists, including the three leading blue, descend between the fog and the wind of the “Superstar” of Killington. The cancellation of the giant in Vermont is already being discussed, also because there is a rumor that the definitive interruption of the race was caused more by the malfunction of the chronometers (as happened for the arrival of Sofia Goggia) than for the weather situation.

The same Livio Magoni, who had Meta Hrovat blocked at the start having to start with 10 after the stop which lasted almost half an hour before the stop, thunders: “Race canceled because the clocks don’t work, it’s incredible that it happens in the World Cup”.

Mikaela Shiffrin, last time at 1 “38 from Tessa Worley, did not seek any excuse for her performance:” The wind was there for everyone, but due to the problems I had (with my back, ed) in the last few weeks, I done very little training as a giant “. Adding to hope to be able to flip the switch in the second heat: there was no need.

On SRF TV, Michelle Gisin (who was sixth at 81 cents from the head) explained that “it was really difficult to ski in these conditions, the wind varied in intensity”.

Meanwhile, the slalom scheduled for Sunday has been confirmed (the two heats set at 3.45 pm and 6.45 pm Italian), given that the weather is improving and obviously it is a simpler race to run. There will be six blues at the start, given that Marta Bassino had already decided not to compete, but there is the novelty of Federica Brignone’s return to the narrow poles, with Martina Peterlini, Marta Rossetti, Lara Della Mea, Anita Gulli and Roberta Midali highly confirmed.