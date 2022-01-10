skip the Super Cup, there won’t be

Tegola just two days from the Supercoppa final, it rains in the wet for what is the January event, with Inter-Juventus suffering the damage of the emergency health situation that our country is experiencing.

Inter-Juventus, skip the Super Cup: it won’t be at San Siro

Bad news for the club, there will be no for Inter-Juventus. At the appointment at San Siro, scheduled for January 12 – an event that will go unencrypted on Mediaset channels -, for the Italian Super Cup, he will not be available to his team to watch the match.

It rains in the wet at Juventus and, after the breaking of Federico Chiesa’s crusader and the disqualification in Cuadrado, the Covid alarm returns. Someone came back, like Giorgio Chiellini, but a new positivity was found at Covid: Juventus president Andrea Agnelli will not be at San Siro for Inter-Juventus, Supercoppa final. He will therefore skip the appointment at San Siro.

Inter-Juventus, Agnelli absent from the Super Cup due to Covid

Andrea Agnelli is always very close to his Juventus and, never like this time, the Bianconeri need all the support of their president. Yesterday evening, one of the most sensational and important matches in recent Juventus history was played, with the “impossible comeback” achieved in just 8 minutes, at the Olimpico. Nonetheless, the moment remains very delicate, precisely because of the distance from the very first places in the standings and with a Champions League to chase, because Atalanta and Napoli intend to extend. Agnelli will not be at San Siro, for the Italian Super Cup between Inter-Juventus, due to Covid.

Juventus, several absences with Inter: the latest

The absence of Agnelli, who still remains a presence in the stands, is only the last of the tiles at Juventus. In view of the Super Cup, the tile on the pitch is double: no Cuadrado and no Chiesa, with the last one not going to be there for the rest of the season.