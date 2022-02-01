Skoda drops the bomb: Enyaq Coupé iV can be a breaker. There is also the RS

Also Skoda now officially has its own coup variant in the Volkswagen Group’s electric family, based as known on the ID.5. The house of the Czech Republic presented the Enyaq Coupe iVwhich can also count on a sports version RS.

The platform obviously the same MEB, so the characteristics in common with the other electric units of the Group seen so far should not be surprising. Unlike Volkswagen, Skoda will also offer the version iV 60therefore with battery pack from 58 kWh and 132 kW rear-only engine.

Then go up to the variant Enyaq Coup iV 80which maintains rear-wheel drive, but with 150 kW of power, and uses the largest battery, as clear from the name, the one to 77 kWh. This car is also the version that offers the greatest autonomy, up to 545 km per single charge. Performance increases with the iV 80xwhich adds the second engine to the front axle as well, and raises the power to 195 kW, with 425 Nm of torque.

Skoda has also decided to add one to the line up RS version, the brand’s first fully electric sports car. Characterized by the body color Green Mambauses the same powertrain combination as the 80x, but with power that rises further to 220 kWand with a maximum speed of 180 km / h instead of 160 km / h of the “younger sisters”.

Even if built on the common basis, the Skoda Enyaq has always been differentiated by interiors that appear more refined and of superior quality. It also happens with the coup, which has a dashboard embellished with combinations of leather and fabric and seats covered with recycled materials from plastic bottles. Obviously present the double display, with the central one from 13 inches.

The vRS has a few more touches, with carbon look detailssports seats with integrated headrests, aluminum pedals, and in general a dark color embellished with lime-colored contrast stitching.

Prices have not yet been disclosed, and availability may not be as expected. Skoda has only delivered 44,700 Enyaqs so far, and today’s orders have long waiting times.





