Skoda Enyaq Coup iV, a sketch anticipates the look of the electric Coup SUV

January 31, 2022 Skoda will officially present the new Enyaq Coupé iV. As we know, this is basically the coupe version of the current electric SUV. To keep the focus on the debut of this new model, the automaker shared a teaser of the car. In fact it is about a graphic sketch or a sketch if you prefer, that shows the design of this new car. In particular, the design highlights the different roof line of the coupé model compared to that of the SUV already on the market today. This different shape, highlights Skoda, will improve aerodynamics to the advantage of efficiency and therefore of autonomy. These are certainly not new details since Skoda had already provided various information on this car, also sharing some real images although the model still appeared disguised. At the 2021 Munich Motor Show we were also able to get a close look at a prototype of which we had taken a series of photos that we propose again.

But as the official presentation to be held in Prague, Skoda wanted to show a sketch that offers a small preview of the look of the new SUV Coupé.

Let’s recap what we know, for the moment, about this new electric car. The new SUV Coupé will have the following measures: 4,653 mm long x 1,879 mm wide x 1,617 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,765 mm. The new shape of the rear will not excessively penalize the boot which will have a capacity of 570 liters, 15 liters less than the SUV model. The interiors, on the other hand, will be substantially identical to those of the Skoda Enyaq iV. The new model will be proposed in COUPÉ iV 60, COUPÉ iV 80 and COUPÉ iV 80x versions. The first will be able to count on a 132 kW electric motor in combination with a 62 kWh battery (58 kWh usable). The second, on the other hand, on a 150 kW unit with an 80 kWh accumulator (77 kWh usable). Finally, the third version will offer a 195 kW engine powered by an 80 kWh accumulator (77 kWh usable). In a short time, therefore, we will finally be able to discover all the remaining secrets of this car, the dates of marketing and perhaps even the first details on prices.

