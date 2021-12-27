Skoda Enyaq Coupè iV debuting at the end of January

It will happen on January 31, 2022, in just over 1 month, the official presentation of the new fully electric Skoda car. Let’s talk about Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, the version equivalent to the cars Volkswagen ID.5 And Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron which belong to the Volkswagen group galaxy.

The peculiarity of this car, according to the little information leaked by Skoda in the announcement video of the presentation event, is that of being able to boast an extremely low CX: we are talking about 0.234, a value less than 0.26 for the other cars of the group based on the MEB platform.

Better aerodynamic efficiency has positive effects in terms of efficiency with all the vehicles on the market, but in an even more marked way thinking about the peculiarities of fully electric cars. Enyaq Couope iV should reach an autonomy of up to 535km, beautiful version with the highest efficiency among those that will be proposed.

The new Skoda coupe should come proposed in 60 and 80 versions with rear-wheel drive, which correspond to power levels of 177 and 201 horsepower with 62kWh and 82kWh capacity batteries. Then there will also be one dual motor variant with all-wheel drive, 80x, replicating what was proposed for the traditional Enyaq range, with a combined power of 261 horsepower and an 82kWh battery.

Sales of this version of the Skoda Enyaq are expected to start in the course of first half of 2022 for the European market, including Italy, with price lists that will not differ significantly from the corresponding standard versions of Enyaq already on the market.