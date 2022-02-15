Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV: production begins

TWO SISTERS – Production of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, the new electric SUV of the Czech house that will arrive in dealerships next June. When fully operational, the Czech Republic plant produces over 120 units a day, thanks also to the 2,000 employees who work there. Being based on the same modular MEB platform also used by the “sister” Enyaq iV, it will be assembled on the same line.

MORE RUNNING AND AERODYNAMIC – The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV it differs from the Enyaq iV for the decidedly more stringy bodywork, with a low and sloping roof towards the tail. The length of the two cars is practically the same (465 cm). The Coupé’s bodywork guarantees a better drag coefficient Cx, which is 0.234 instead of 0.264, however it loses a few centimeters in height for rear seat passengers. As for the trunk, traveling in five with the parcel shelf mounted, the difference is minimal compared to the Enyaq iV: the capacity is 570 liters for the Coupé, instead of 585.

DIFFERENT VERSIONS – The customer of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV you can choose between four versions; there 60, with 179 HP rear engine and 58 kWh net battery; there 80 (204 hp and 77 kWh) and the 80x, which is the 4×4 variant with a second front engine that guarantees the car to reach 265 HP of power (the battery is always 77 kWh). The sports car is also available RS proposed with all-wheel drive, 299 HP of power, which stands out for its more aggressive aesthetics and superior performance: 6.5 seconds in the “0-100” and 180 km / h of peak. Prices should start from around 50,000 euros, up to 60,000 for the RS.

> READ ALSO – Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV: suv, electric and sporty