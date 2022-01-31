Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV: suv, electric and sporty

ARCHED AND GLASS ROOF – Now also there Skoda Enyaq iV it has a more slender and aggressive version, just like the other two electric SUVs of the Volkswagen group built on the same basis. And so, if the Audi Q4 e-Tron is also Sportback and the Volkswagen ID.4 has a more streamlined “sister” called ID.5, today the tapered variant of the Czech SUV is unveiled: it is called Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and differs in the line of the arched roof, which continues in the very sloping rear window. Proportionate and very “clean” in style (it also does without the rear “wiper”), it adopts the SportLine trim, already provided for the “normal” Enyaq iV: it provides a lowered set-up (15 mm front and 10 rear), wheels in 20 ”alloy, the absence of black protective bands in the lower part of the sides and more elaborately cut bumpers. The look of the Coupé is also characterized by the roof completely in glass, fixed and darkened. Proposed as standard, on the outside it is black and, since it absorbs most of the sun’s rays, it does without the internal sliding curtain; makes the passenger compartment more airy and provides more headroom in the sofa area.

THE “BAD” RS ALSO ARRIVES – The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV it is offered in four versions. From June 2022 they can to sort the 60, with a 179 HP rear engine and a battery capacity of 58 kWh net; the 80 (204 HP and 77 kWh) and the 80x, which is 4×4 thanks to the presence of a second front engine and reaches 265 HP (the “pile” is always 77 kWh). On the other hand, orders will be opened in September for sporty RS (which will come with both body styles). It boasts all-wheel drive, 299 HP, a more gritty aesthetic (for example, it has 21 “rims and is also available in Mamba green) and performance declared superior: 6.5 seconds in the “0-100” and 180 km / h peak (all the other Enyaq iVs reach a maximum of 160 per hour). Even if the Coupé is as high as the “normal”, that is 162 cm, it is more aerodynamic: the Cx coefficient is only 0.234, instead of the excellent 0.264. According to official data, this slightly increases the autonomy: we are 545 km on average for the 80 two-wheel drive. The charging qualities remain unchanged: in alternating current the car accepts a maximum of 11 kWh, in continuous 125 kW.

A LITTLE LESS SPACIOUS. BUT LITTLE – Looking forward to seeing the live Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, we can say that the interiors are very similar to those of the version already on sale. We remind you that of the Skoda Enyaq iV we have expressed a favorable opinion on the finish, on the ease of use of the controls (including those of the valid multimedia system with 13 ”screen) and on the space, really abundant. The Coupé loses a few centimeters in height ai rear seats, given the sloping profile of the roof, but the house guarantees that even those of above average stature will have no problem settling on the sofa. As for the trunk, traveling in five with the parcel shelf mounted, the difference is minimal: the capacity is 570 liters for the Coupé, instead of 585; the more squared shape of the “normal” Enyaq iV comes in handy instead if you have to load it to the maximum, removing the awning.

STARTING FROM ABOUT 50,000 EUROS – There is still no talk of the prices of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV. However, it is not difficult to foresee a starting base of around 50,000 euros for the 60, reaching 60,000 for the RS. Very refined accessories should also be included in this price, such as the LED matrix headlights, in addition to the front and rear parking sensors, the rear view camera, the ambient lights with selectable color, the two-zone “climate”, automatic braking with recognition also of pedestrians and cyclists and maintenance in the lane.