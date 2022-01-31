Skoda Enyaq iV, the Coup version of the electric SUV arrives. Autonomy up to 545 km

Skoda has finally removed the veils from his new electric Enyaq Coupé iV. A long-awaited presentation that allows you to discover almost all the missing details of this model that has been talked about for some time now. As we know, this is the Coupé variant of the Enyaq iV SUV with which it obviously shares several aspects of design and mechanics. Prices have not yet been disclosed. Reservations will start in the spring, while in the dealerships we will see the new car from next summer.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

The new Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV always rests on the well known MEB platform and measure 4,653 mm long x 1,879 mm wide x 1,622 mm high with a wheelbase of 2,765 mm. The design presents no major surprises. At the front level there are no particular differences with the Enyaq iV we already know. The Coupé model can be recognized by looking at it from the side or from the rear. From the B-pillar, the roofline slopes gently towards the rear and joins the tailgate with a clean-edged volume. The lines of the vehicle are further accentuated by the roof with tinted panoramic glass, also as standard. The new forms have allowed Skoda to improve aerodynamics of the SUV that can now count on a CX equal to 0.234. Thanks to improved aerodynamics, fuel consumption has dropped slightly to the advantage of autonomy. This new model can have 19 to 21 inch wheels. Despite the different roofline, the trunk loses only 15 liters of capacity while offering 570 liters of capacity. The new SUV Coupe is also proposed in the SPORTLINE and ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV versions. These models are recognized by a series of dedicated features such as a sports suspension lowered by 15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear compared to normal models. Sporty details also include the grille surround, window surrounds and rear diffuser in high-gloss black.

The anthracite-colored Vega alloy wheels on the Enyaq Coupé SPORTLINE iV are standard and have a diameter of 20 inches. Both include optimized Aero surfaces to improve aerodynamics. The two sporty variants can be recognized by the side badges showing SPORTLINE lettering or the RS emblem. Moving on to the interiors, even here there are no big news as we find the same environment as the Enyaq iV. The range of standard equipment includes the Digital Cockpit with a 5.3-inch screen and the 13-inch central touch screen, which offers access to the infotainment system and all vehicle functions. Also standard are the dual-zone Climatronic, multifunction steering wheel with control buttons and knurled rotors for intuitive handling, and the KESSY GO keyless start button. Customers can choose between different types of coatings. In any case, Skoda used sustainable materials. For example, the seat covers are made of 40% natural virgin wool and 60% polyester obtained from the recycling of PET bottles. The SPORTLINE and ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV versions can count on dedicated details designed to accentuate their more sporty nature.

VERSIONS AND ENGINES