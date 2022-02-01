Skoda Enyaq iV transforms and becomes coupe: features and prices

Skoda presents the coupé version of its successful SUV which will soon also be offered in the first 100% electric RS sports variant. Enyaq Cuopé iV has an even more attractive design than the SUV variant and, despite the sporty lines, boasts very large spaces and a boot capacity of 570 liters.

The vehicle’s drag coefficient reaches 0.234, and has been improved over that of the Enyaq iV. Depending on the specifications, this allows for a range of up to 545 km in the WLTP cycle, making the new SUV suitable for traveling long distances. The car is offered with two battery cuts, rear or all-wheel drive, and four power levels from 132 kW to 220 kW (RS variant). The Design Selections replace the classic interior trim levels.

The words of the CEO Skoda

Thomas Schäfer, speaking of the new coupé version of the SUV, said: “After the successful launch of the car (which won the ‘Volante d’Oro’ award for best electric SUV in 2021), the new Enyaq Coupé iV still carries more emotionality, sporty style and elegance to the Skoda iV family. Our designers and engineers have once again managed to combine a high level of functionality and an attractive design. The brand’s new top-of-the-range model is also the first 100% electric RS model. It perfectly combines emotion and efficiency, offering the characteristic generous spaces of Skoda, even in such an elegant body ”.

Enyaq is produced at Skoda’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, where the vehicles based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform in Europe are manufactured, the only ones to be produced outside Germany. Given its structure and long wheelbase, the modular electrified MEB platform grants new options in terms of proportions and body design. With the high-voltage battery incorporated in the center of the body and given the absence of the transmission tunnel, the space available for the rear seats is particularly generous.

The new generation panoramic roof

The new Enyaq Coupé is equipped with a even more attractive design compared to the SUV variant and is available both in the Sportline version and in the top of the sporty range, RS iV. This model has a front bumper and side skirts in body color and is equipped with alloy wheels between 19 and 21 inches. From the B-pillar, the roofline slopes gently towards the rear and joins the tailgate with a clean-edged volume. The lines of the vehicle are accentuated by the roof with tinted panoramic glass, standard for every coupe.

Batteries and powers

The car is available in four power levels. Enyaq Coupé iV 60 rear-wheel drive is equipped with a 62 kWh battery (net: 58 kWh) and has a power of 132 kW, Enyaq iV 80 is rear-wheel drive and delivers 150 kW thanks to its 82 kWh battery (net 77kWh ). Using the same battery, the Enyaq Coupé iV 80x and Enyaq Coupé RS iV are equipped with a second motor for the front axle, making them all-wheel drive vehicles.

The 80x variant delivers 195 kW, while the top of the range RS iV reaches up to 220 kW and has a maximum torque of 460 Nm. The characterizing elements of the first 100% electric RS model include very sporty driving dynamics, various design details. in glossy black and the typical red reflector on the rear bumper. The RS iV version takes just 6.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h and reaches a top speed of 180 km / h, 20 km / h more than any other variant of the new coupe.

The exterior design

The car offers the demanding clientele a look more decisive and ‘attractive’ than the SUV variant. The roof slopes gently towards the rear and is made up, as we have said, of a standard tinted panoramic glass. Together with the characteristic back volume, it gives a character distinctive to the model. The large alloy wheels make the car look athletic and performing. This feeling is accentuated on the RS iV which sports black design elements and the distinctive red stripe at the rear.

The interior of the new model

The cockpit is extensively customizable choosing from unprecedented Design Selections, inspired by the most modern living contexts. The style, colors and materials used, some sustainable, are perfectly harmonized. For the Enyaq Coupé RS iV, two specific solutions are proposed. Ten intelligent option packages and some features offered individually make it possible to complete the configuration in just six steps.

As for the SUV, the cockpit of the coupé version is characterized by the new Design Selections that take inspiration from modern living environments and follow new styles for upholstery, decorative finishes, dashboard and materials

State-of-the-art connectivity and infotainment

The launch of the new Enyaq Coupé iV is an opportunity for the manufacturer to introduce a new variant of its infotainment system. The latest software version ME 3 brings updates to the infotainment and head-up display, as well as better battery management. The larger 13-inch Skoda touchscreen and 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit are standard in the new coupe. The permanent connection to the Internet allows you to use Skoda Connect online services in a very simple and intuitive way, many of which are specifically designed for a zero-emission car. Among the functions included there is also the possibility to remotely control the battery or the management of the passenger compartment air conditioning via the MyŠKODA app.

The latest generation security systems

The car features a head-up display with augmented reality, Full-LED Matrix headlights and a high level of passive safety, it is equipped with nine airbags. The Travel Assistant 2.5 provides support for longitudinal and lateral movements, while other intelligent assistance systems warn of possible collisions or make parking more convenient. The head-up display gives the driver even more targeted information so as not to take their eyes off the road, while the full-LED Matrix headlights offer more safety when visibility is poor, allowing the driver to always leave the high beams on.

Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV: list prices

The car is added to the range after the great success of the SUV version of the same model, which we have often talked about. For the moment we know that the list prices of the newly launched Coupe iV variant go from 27,200 to 40,600 euros.