Skoda Karoq 2022: prices announced

NO HYBRIDS – The Czech house has released the renewed price list Skoda Karoq, the medium SUV that is available in four trim levels: Ambition, Executive, Style and Sportiline. The engines in the range are the 110 bhp 1.0 TSI petrol and the 150 bhp 1.5 TSI, in addition to the 190 bhp 2.0 TSI, reserved for the Sportline, in addition to the 2.0 TDI EVO diesel, offered with 115 bhp and 150 bhp. , which can be combined with the six-speed manual or the 7-speed DSG automatic (depending on the engine), and the 4×4 all-wheel drive (available only in the more powerful variants). There are no hybrid engines.

THE AMBITION – The standard equipment of the Skoda Karoq under construction Ambition includes full LED headlights and fog lights, the wireless Smartlink system with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless smartphone interface, the Bolero multimedia system with 8 “screen, DAB + radio, double USB-C socket, 64 GB internal hard disk and preparation for satellite navigation, 17 ”alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, keyless start, light and rain sensors, multifunction steering wheel and anti-glare interior rear-view mirror. On the front of the driving assistance systems we find the front anti-collision, with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, the maintenance of the lane, the adaptive cruise control for the adjustment of the safety distance up to 210 km / h, and the recognition of fatigue. of those who drive.

THE EXECUTIVE – The set-up Executive, mainly intended for professional users and company fleets, additionally includes dual-zone automatic climate control, the Amundsen satellite navigator, metallic paint, spare wheel, front parking sensors and tinted windows starting from the central pillar.

THE STYLE – The set-up Style adds as standard 18 ”alloy wheels, full led Matrix headlights, interior LED lighting in 10 colors, keyless entry and start system and the VarioFlex rear seats.

THE SPORTLINE – The Sportline, which is characterized by a specific sporting connotation. It is available for all engines, from 115 HP upwards and with the 2.0 TSI 190 HP DSG 4×4, reserved exclusively for this specification. The Sportline is characterized by the specific treatment of the bumpers and by the bodywork finishes in glossy black (they replace the chrome elements), by the lightweight 18 “wheels with aero design, for interiors with sports seats with integrated head restraints combined with the steering wheel. three spokes and the metal pedal. The black upholstery for the seats and headlining is also specific.

THE PACKAGES – It is possible to customize the equipment of the Skoda Karoq with several “packages”, Such as the one called Eco-Friendly, which for the first time offers a passenger compartment upholstery made with recycled fabrics and without the use of materials of animal origin. The Tech Pack is also available which includes a customizable digital dashboard with a 10.2 “color display and a Phone Box with wireless charging function and signal amplification.

SKODA KAROQ 2022: THE PRICES

