Skoda Karoq: news on the way

A MODEL OF SUCCESS – Presented in 2017, the Skoda Karoq (in the pictures) is a strategically very important model for the Czech manufacturer since, positioning itself below the larger Kodiaq and above the compact Kamiq, it represents a slice of the market where large sales volumes are generated. After all, the 500,000 units produced since the launch certify the particular appreciation of the public for the SUV, which is the second best-selling model of the house, after the Octavia. Following the pragmatic philosophy of the brand, on November 30 the renewed version of the Kodiaq will be unveiled in a streaming event, which will be able to count on an updated aesthetic and a richer technological equipment.

WHICH NEWS? – Aesthetically the renewed the Skoda Karoq it shouldn’t differ much from the current one, which proposes the stylistic language of the Kodiaq, characterized by dynamic shapes and sharp lines. The relatively compact dimensions (it is 438 cm long) and the possibility of having a 4×4 variant with all-wheel drive have contributed to its success. On the restyled version of the Kodiaq we will find the “intelligent” Simply Clever solutions, such as the VarioFlex rear seats (the three seats are independent and can be removed in order to maximize the load capacity), and an updated technological equipment with the debut of new systems driving assistance borrowed from higher category models.