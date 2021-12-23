Skoda thus contains the decrease in autonomy in the cold

Skoda thus contains the drop in range due to intense cold in its electric car, the Enyaq. Here are the remedies put in place by the VW Group House.

Skoda contains… New software and heat pump

Winter is a challenging situation for the autonomy of EVs: electricity is also needed for warm up the passenger compartment and keep the battery at the right temperature. But how to minimize the decrease in mileage? Axel Andorff, head of electrical projects, explains: “Winter driving is a challenging time for electric cars. A car with an internal combustion engine in fact, it uses the heat dissipated by the engine to heat the passenger compartment. While in an electric vehicle the energy needed for the same operation comes from the traction battery. Furthermore, thermal management the battery also consumes electricity, affecting the usable range. Yet by improving temperature control with a new software, there heat pump and some tricks, the reduction can be minimized“.

Skoda contains… / Pre-heat while charging

For example: when the car is parked outside, it is possible program the heating interior via the app MySKODA. If this feature is set while the car is charging, it will use this current, without consuming the battery energy to warm up. On electric cars, it is also important to check tire pressure. Insufficient pressure affects rolling resistance and increases consumption. There “Eco” driving modethen, it offers further savings possibilities by reducing the power of the automatic climate control system and limiting the speed to 130. This setting can then be disabled simply by pressing the accelerator sharply. If the car has the steering wheel and seat heating, in cold temperatures, using these devices allows you to keep the indoor climate at lower temperatures. And that helps too.

How to manage heating and heat pump

If you travel alone, it is also possible heat only the driver area, function allowed by the 2 or 3 zone air conditioner. In the city, then, select the driving mode B. promotes better performance in the recovery phases, maximizing the accumulation of energy with each slowdown. Electric models, as mentioned, cannot use the dissipated heat to heat the passenger compartment. The remedy is the heat pump (optional), the solution to face the cold while maintaining high energy efficiency. Compresses CO2 to obtain hot air that heats the passenger compartment, severely limiting the use of the battery for heating.Thanks to a new version of the car control software, the thermal control of the battery. With advantages both for winter driving and for the duration of the battery itself. The new software will be available also for the Enyaqs already in circulation.

