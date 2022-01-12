Sports

Skov Olsen from 1 ‘. Pavoletti is the owner

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

The formations of Cagliari-Bologna are official, mach of 20.45 that closes the 21st round of Serie A. Mazzarri confirms the 3-5-2 and focuses on the Pavoletti-Joao Pedro tandem forward with a five-man midfield in which Grassi acts as director, while on the wings there are Bellanova and Lykogiannis. Very young defense with Altare and Carboni alongside Lovato. Bologna in full emergency Covid-19 relies on survivors. Skov Olsen wins the starting shirt on the right in place of De Silvestri, otherwise everything is as expected with Binks central in the three-man defense, Dominguez alongside Svamberg in the middle of the field and Orsolini second striker with Arnautovic in center-forward.

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Altar, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Grassi, Marin, Deiola, Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti. Coach: Mazzarri

Bench: Aresti, Radunovic, Gagliano, Pereiro, Zappa, Dalbert, Obert, Ladinetti

BOLOGNA (3-5-2): Skorupski; Bonifazi, Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Soriano, Dominguez, Svanberg, Dijks; Orsolini, Arnautovic. Coach: Mihajlovic

Bench: Bardi, Bagnolini, Viola, Van Hooijdonk, De Silvestri, Stivanello, Pyyhtia, Pagliuca, Cangiano, Falcinelli.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Djokovic, the lawyers: “He was positive at Covid on December 16”. But on social networks …

3 days ago

Napoli-Empoli: Andreazzoli in conference

December 12, 2021

Duels on the track: drivers dissatisfied, Masi responds to Hamilton – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

November 23, 2021

Algarve GP, Rossi: “Petronas trusted Binder, they think he’s fast”

November 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button