Skov Olsen from 1 ‘. Pavoletti is the owner

The formations of Cagliari-Bologna are official, mach of 20.45 that closes the 21st round of Serie A. Mazzarri confirms the 3-5-2 and focuses on the Pavoletti-Joao Pedro tandem forward with a five-man midfield in which Grassi acts as director, while on the wings there are Bellanova and Lykogiannis. Very young defense with Altare and Carboni alongside Lovato. Bologna in full emergency Covid-19 relies on survivors. Skov Olsen wins the starting shirt on the right in place of De Silvestri, otherwise everything is as expected with Binks central in the three-man defense, Dominguez alongside Svamberg in the middle of the field and Orsolini second striker with Arnautovic in center-forward.

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Altar, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Grassi, Marin, Deiola, Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti. Coach: Mazzarri

Bench: Aresti, Radunovic, Gagliano, Pereiro, Zappa, Dalbert, Obert, Ladinetti

BOLOGNA (3-5-2): Skorupski; Bonifazi, Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Soriano, Dominguez, Svanberg, Dijks; Orsolini, Arnautovic. Coach: Mihajlovic

Bench: Bardi, Bagnolini, Viola, Van Hooijdonk, De Silvestri, Stivanello, Pyyhtia, Pagliuca, Cangiano, Falcinelli.