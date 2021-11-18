Skriniar and the future with Inter: between transfer market, renewal and the choice on De Vrij | First page

Milan in name, Inter in fact. Also this season Skriniar is one of the strengths of the Nerazzurri defense, a guarantee for Inzaghi after having been with Conte. Fifteen appearances, for a total of 1350 minutes, embroidered by three goals, at Genoa and Bologna in the league and at the Sheriff in the Champions League. An added value, fundamental for the balance on the pitch and in the dressing room, on which Marotta has a precise plan. As happened for Barella and Lautaro and as a result of surprises it will happen with Brozovic, the idea of ​​the decision man is to renew his contract, which expires in 2023.

THE SCENERY – Now the priorities are other, we need to secure Brozovic’s future, then it will be up to the Slovak, who is not seen elsewhere. Milan by name, Inter in fact, the former Sampdoria has always wanted to stay in Milan, even when in the past market windows German and above all English clubs have approached. At the beginning of 2022 we will think about an extension until 2025, with salary that should rise to 4 million euros net per season. Skriniar represents the present and the future of Inter, unlike de Vrij, whose future is not so obvious. Expiring in 2023, it is one of the profiles with which to make cash. In case of a good offer it will be taken into consideration, if a big player has to be sacrificed for economic reasons it will be the Dutchman who will start.