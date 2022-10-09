Football – Mercato

Skriniar, Blanc, Cristiano Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for October 9

Published on October 9, 2022 at 12:02



While the summer transfer window has closed, it’s time to take stock, and some clubs are even already active for the month of January. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

Bosz at OL, it’s over

For several weeks, theOL chain of disappointing performances. Versus Toulouse (1-1), the Gones thus lived a fifth game in a row without a win. And according to information from RMC Sports then confirmed by THE TEAM , peter bosz was thus relieved of his coaching duties. Claudio Cacapahis deputy, will take over the interim while waiting for the arrival of a new coach who will most likely be Laurent Blanc.

ASSE: Batlles is already asking for two transfers for this winter

While theASSE had a very complicated start to the season in League 2, Laurent Batlles admitted that he was not totally convinced by the summer recruitment and that he was missing one or two players. ” We made a recruitment to play in this system. We may be missing 1/2 players in the corridors who could bring us a little more. We played in another system at the beginning and it didn’t work for us either. “, told the Stéphane coach in front of the media.

Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Messi at PSG?

Free next June, Cristiano Ronaldo has a good chance of leaving Manchester United at the end of the season, after requesting his transfer this summer. And according to information from Sun the PSG could well try his luck in the event that the Parisians do not manage to convince Lionel Messi to extend his contract, which also ends next June.

