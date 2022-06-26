Skriniar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Areola … All the transfer window information for June 26

Football – Mercato

As the summer transfer window has opened, clubs are getting to work more than ever on their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

PSG: The degreasing operation starts, Campos completes a transfer at 12M€

Determined to reduce its workforce for next season, PSG would have managed a first nice sale. Indeed, according to information from RMC Sports , West Ham will keep Alphonse Areola. The two clubs would have agreed for a transfer of around 12M€. The doorman trained in PSG rejected an offer of Newcastle.

Towards a totally unexpected transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo?

A year after returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will already be on the way. Frustrated with the results of Red Devils , the five-time Ballon d’Or would already like to leave. And while the trail leading to chelsea has circulated in recent days, another option is mentioned by The Sun namely a return to his training club, the Sporting CP.

PSG: Campos will accelerate, three transfers soon completed?

Determined to get active on the transfer market, Luis Campos should accelerate next week. According RMC Sports the football adviser of the PSG will discuss with the LOSC at the beginning of the week for Renato Sanches before meeting with Inter Milan to Milan Skriniar. Therefore, the transfer window PSG could very soon accelerate.

