Skriniar: ‘Here are the differences between Conte and Inzaghi. I’m fine at Inter, but an experience abroad … ‘| Market

Milan Skriniar tells himself. The 26-year-old Slovak defender of Inter declared al Corriere della Sera: “A new experience abroad is never bad, but I’m fine at Inter and Milan. I don’t think about going away, I’m happy. But you never know what’s going on. We’re not talking about renewal yet, I have the contract until to 2023 “.

“I arrived at Sampdoria for € 1 million and went to Inter for € 34 million, was I expecting to win the Scudetto? I knew I was coming to the historic club, even if it was in trouble. Spalletti was there and he wanted to aim higher. Switching from the back four to the three was difficult, I had never played it and I was struggling. Conte was good, he explained the movements to me also with videos. It is a hammer that inculcates the winning mentality in you, you can assimilate it if you don’t want to. When we came out of the Champions League it was bad. But in the end he helped us win the Scudetto. The elimination united us and put in a great sense of revenge. Inzaghi is like a teammate: he understands us, talks to us, jokes and laughs with us. Yes, we joked with Conte, but more when we had already won the Scudetto. Now we feel freer, you can see it on the pitch: as a third defense I also find myself in attack. Inter favorite for the title? I think yes. A lot passes by the group, we are united “.

“The most difficult striker to mark? Lukaku, luckily it only touched me in training. It is big, fast, complete: there is no other one that strong and fast. Dzeko he was tough, he defends the ball very well. Suarez and Benzema, two devils. Now I face more outsiders: Vinicius, Hazard. In Italy, Chiesa comes to mind. Then Messi and Ronaldo are the top, the strongest of all. I study them, watch videos, talk to mates to understand movements and feints, but they are so good that they can always cheat you with a move. ”

“The farewells of Lukaku and Hakimi? There was talk of it. Hakimi hasn’t even started over with us. Lukaku told us that if there was the possibility he would leave. Then the club got very good players. ”

“Eriksen? I was in the European Championship. We watched TV, the commentator spoke Russian, I didn’t understand anything, I saw a player on the ground. Then they reassured me from Inter. We do a beautiful job, we are paid well, but life is one. I have thought about it a lot, but I don’t want to think that such a thing could happen to me “.