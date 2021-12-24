Skriniar: “I’m fine at Inter, freer with Inzaghi. Scudetto and Liverpool? I think…”

Inter defender Milan Skriniar talks to the microphones of Corriere della Sera, between the pitch and the future in the Nerazzurri

Alessandro De Felice

At 26, he has already earned the rank of senator. Closet size, like the name, and a tender heart, as he himself is keen to emphasize: “I’m not a bad guy”. Milan Skriniar it was told in a long interview with the microphones of Corriere della Sera:

He arrived at Sampdoria for 1 million, he went to Inter for 34. Do you expect to win the Scudetto?

“I was hoping for it. I knew I was coming to the historic club, even if it was in difficulty. Spalletti was there and he wanted to aim higher.”

Giampaolo and Spalletti defense on four, Conte and Inzaghi on three. How was the change?

“Difficult. I had never played three-handed, I struggled. Conte was good, he explained the movements to me, even with videos”.

Of the four coaches (Giampaolo, Spalletti, Conte Inzaghi) that you carry with you?

“Giampaolo explains everything, you have to keep the line to the millimeter, look at your teammates: he taught me a lot. Spalletti played more or less in the same way. Count a hammer, instill in you the winning mentality, you can assimilate it if you don’t want to. Inzaghi is like a teammate, he understands us, talks to us, jokes and laughs with us. We joked with Conte, yes, but more so when we had already won the Scudetto “.

His teammates say they feel freer with Inzaghi. How is it for you?

“I agree, you can see it on the pitch. As a third defense I also find myself in attack.”

Last year there was talk of a possible sale. Would you have an experience abroad? At what point is the renewal?

“A new experience abroad is never bad, but I’m fine at Inter and Milan. I don’t think about going away, I’m happy. But you never know what’s going on. We’re not talking about renewal yet, I have the contract until to 2023 “.

The most difficult attacker to mark?

“Lukaku, luckily he only touched me in training. He’s big, fast, complete: there isn’t another one that strong and fast. Dzeko was tough, he defends the ball very well. Suarez and Benzema, two devils. Now I face more external: Vinicius, Hazard. In Italy, Chiesa comes to mind. Then Messi and Ronaldo are the top, the strongest of all. “

“I study. I watch videos, I talk to my mates to understand movements, feints, but they are so good that they can always cheat you with a move”.

Was there a moment last year when you thought we can’t win?

“When we came out of the Champions League it was bad. But in the end it helped us win the Scudetto. The elimination united us and gave us a great sense of revenge.”

How did you experience the farewell of Lukaku and Hakimi?

“We talked about it. Hakimi hasn’t even started again with us. Lukaku told us that if there was the possibility he would leave. Then the club took on excellent players.”

The companions with whom he tied up?

“Bastoni and Dimarco, but also Barella, Cordaz, Ranocchia. We are in retreat for a long time and at least we share everything with a group of ten”.

Did Eriksen’s drama mark it? How did you experience it?

“I was in the European Championship. We watched TV, the commentator spoke Russian, I didn’t understand anything, I saw a player on the ground. Then they reassured me from Inter. We do a wonderful job, we are paid well, but life is one. thought a lot, but I don’t want to think that such a thing could happen to me “.

Like last year, you started slowly: Inter seem like a sprinter who comes out badly from the blocks. Because?

“I wonder too. It is also a physical question with so many matches close together, but it is proof that the team never gives up.”

Why do you struggle more in Europe than in Italy?

“In Serie A you work a lot on tactics, you don’t play back and forth but more with your head. The English go, go, go. We did well with Real, then score goals on a 25-meter shot at the intersection. With certain teams you have to capitalize on the opportunity “.

How many chances does Inter have against Liverpool?

“I believe in this Inter, we can hurt them, especially at San Siro. We are ready even if the calendar for January February is very tough.”

Are there too many matches? Are you afraid of injuries?

“I would like to play all the time, then I don’t have the strength to play 60 games a year”.

The stadium that thrilled you the most? San Siro is not valid.

“Those of Tottenham and Zenit, modern and new. As an atmosphere that of Borussia Dortmund. There we missed the second half, we were massacring them, it ended 3-2 for them. How angry Conte got …”.

Inter favorite for the title?

“I think so. He passes a lot from the group, we are united”.