Skriniar, Sanches, Mbappe, Gamba Osaka

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Monday, July 25, 2022. The slowdowns in the Milan Skriniar file, two arrivals expected this week, the passion for PSG in Japan, changes expected in certain sectors, Mbappé frustrated by his absence in the Trophée des Champions and the probable eleven to face Gamba Osaka.

In today’s edition, The Team review the file Milan Skriniar. Priority of Luis Campos to strengthen the central defense, this track has been experiencing slowdowns for a few days. Indeed, faced with the intransigence of the two clubs in this matter, the arrival of the 27-year-old Slovak in the French capital seems more and more complicated. Still under contract until 2023, Milan Skriniar sees his club asking for no less than 70M€ to Parisian leaders. Opposite, the Parisian board does not want to overpay a player who has one year left on his contract, even if his profile corresponds to what he wants to put in place. Christophe Galtier in his 3-4-1-2 pattern. However, the Parisians went on the offensive with an offer of €55m, without success. Another solution considered, the idea of ​​an exchange with other players like Arnaud Kalimuendo (track closed since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku) or Julian Draxler (the Italians wanted Paris supports part of the salary, which cut short).

But the leaders nerazzurri show themselves firm and only want 70M€ for their defender. Indeed, the Italian club is obliged to bring in cash after a call to order (without sanction) from UEFA last spring following a breach of financial fair play. Furthermore, Inter would like to find a replacement for Milan Skriniar before giving it away. Initially, the Inter players had set their sights on the defender of Torino, Gleison Bremerbut the latter eventually joined the Juventus Torino against a check of 40M€. Added to this is the desire of the ultras to Inter (La Curva) to see their solid Slovak defender stay at Milano. Thereby, ” President Giuseppe Marotta assured the ultras that Skriniar would not be sold this summer – he is also in talks with the player for an extension until 2027.” However, this case is not definitively closed. If the PSG continues to believe in it, it still does not wish to align itself with the requirements of their Italian counterparts. For his part, the vice-champion of Italy could finally be tempted to sell other players (Barella, Lautaro Martinez, Pinamonti, etc.) in order to obtain the necessary cash this summer.

Still in the transfer window, the sports daily reports that the capital club hopes to complete two arrivals this week. Despite the difficulties in concluding several files, the football adviser of the PSG, Luis Camposindicated that he wanted to finalize the arrivals of Nordi Mukiele (24 years old, June 2023) and Renato Sanches (24 years old, June 2023) before the return of the Parisian group to Lodge Camp this Wednesday. However, discussions with the LOSC about his midfielder are still not moving forward. “The Portuguese always wants to come to Paris, but remains incomprehensible in the face of a situation that is not changing fast enough in his eyes. » About the file Nordi Mukielehe is in the process of signing a five-year contract with the Rouge & Bleu.

The Team also indicates that some sectors of the PSG will experience adjustments like the medical one. Thus, a nutritionist will be dedicated to the pros. There was already one, but he officiated for all sections of the club (training, women, handball, judo). Furthermore, “psychological follow-up will be put in place. » the PSG been thinking about it since the rout in the face of the real Madrid in Champions League. “A full-time psychologist could thus be recruited. His work should be accompanied by events to work on team spirit, through meetings called ‘team building’. »

It is also about the passion of the Japanese during this Japan Tour 2022 from PSG. As well to Tokyo what to Osaka, the passion and enthusiasm around the Rouge & Bleu remain very present. Although football remains the second most popular sport behind baseball, “the fact remains that the coming of the PSG is an important event in Japan, more even than for some other European big cars in the past. » This passion can be seen in particular during training sessions open to the public. “13,000 spectators had, for the most part, paid their place (5,000 yen, or around thirty euros) for training open to the public in Tokyo, Monday, July 18. » At the stadium, 64,922 spectators were present for the first friendly match against Kawasaki Frontal (2-1) and more than 60,000 two days ago against the Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0). A craze which was also felt at Osaka this Sunday with thousands of supporters waiting for the arrival of the Parisians’ coach before the day’s training in front of 17,916 spectators. Added to this is a large consumption of branded products PSG. “On match nights, PSG pop-up shops are robbed (…) The jerseys of the PSG appear everywhere, even at the top of the Tokyo Tower »reports THE.

On his side, The Parisian to focus on Kylian Mbappe. Like the other stars of the PSGthe Rouge & Bleu striker is available during this tour at Japan. Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old receives plenty of affection from the Japanese public. His reaction with “a dumbfounded face, almost frozen with fear”on the day dedicated to judo “has indeed become Japan one of the most searched videos on yahoo. » An episode that shows the great popularity of the French. Even though it is behind Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr to the applause meter, the 2018 World champion “had nothing to envy them in terms of investment in this Japanese tour. » Indeed, he complied with numerous commercial operations and promotional activities. He also entertained the Japanese spectators at training sessions or even in matches, as evidenced by his solo goal against the Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0).

Thus, the French international is very fulfilled with the group, but remains frustrated due to his absence from the Champions Trophy facing FC Nantes (July 31) due to suspension, as his coach recently indicated, Christophe Galtier : “He is very dynamic in his training sessions and very happy, just like the group. He obviously has a lot of ambitions for the team and for himself. Besides, I can tell you a secret, he is really very frustrated not to be able to take part in the Champions Trophy. » In effect, Kylian Mbappe will miss a final for the first time for administrative reasons. Eager to win as many trophies as possible in his career, he “does not rejoice to miss a new Champions Trophy, the third in five years. » But despite his suspension, it is not impossible to see the Frenchman making the trip with his teammates.

Finally, the Ile-de-France daily unveils the first trends in the composition of Christophe Galtier for the last friendly match of this 2022 summer tour. And the Parisian coach could field a team close to the one that will start in Champions Trophy. Thus, the French technician could align the same eleven as at the start of the internship. Gigio Donnarumma present in goal in front of the defensive trio Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe. Piston roles should be filled by Nuno Mendes and Ashraf Hakimi. The midfield pair could be formed by Vitinha and Idrissa Gueye. In effect, Leandro Paredes trained normally but still seems too fair while Marco Verratti doesn’t “obviously the legs to start again just 48 hours after his first game of the season. » Scorer twice on this tour, Arnaud Kalimuendo could be associated with Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi at kickoff.