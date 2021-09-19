Skriniar warns Cagliari, Denzel denies Washington. Epiphanic Dimarco

A magnificent sextet of goals to send Bologna home full of wounds and doubts about the future. Best response, after disappointment and some sterile controversy post Real Madrid, Inter could not give it. The amount of opportunities remained high, but this time there was none Thibout Courtois to protect his but the unfortunate Lukasz Skorupski that even some parade worthy of the name has made it. And maybe he is right Sinisa Mihajlovic, as always sincere even on bad nights: the goals could even be ten. A set won against a Serbian coach, a tasty appetizer of what the Italian national team did volleyball to the Europeans.

OUT OF TIME? – Debut from the first minute for Denzel Dumfries and it is a real hurricane that hit the poor Aaron Hickey and on defending Bologna throughout the first half. His name, by his own admission, comes from his parents’ admiration for Denzel Washington. Interpreter, among dozens and dozens of films, of one entitled ‘Out of Time’. Little relevant to a winger always on time in his place throughout the game. Better maybe ‘Man on Fire’ or ‘Unstoppable’, at least yesterday afternoon.

THE EPIPHANY OF THE FANTACALCISTS – A few auctions for Fantasy Football are still open, there is no shortage of latecomers and perhaps it’s better this way for them. Yesterday afternoon they were able to set their sights on a defender who distributes assists as if they were confetti. That Federico Dimarco had a Brazilian winger soul you could guess from his approach, very offensive and less defensive. But if he has improved behind, he has not lost the habit of pushing and creating scoring chances in the front. Against Bologna two assists and many other potentials, a real charade for Sinisa Mihajlovic and Lorenzo De Silvestri. A real epiphany for fantasy football late-comers.

THE COLORS OF THE THIRD SHIRT – Third jersey for Inter on their official debut. A black, with many colors in the middle to indicate the union under a single flag (Inter) of diversity. A good message from a social point of view, even if yesterday it was Bologna who saw all the colors. Six goals and the risk that the abacus could continue to function further, stuff from which it is not easy to recover. It is useless to delude oneself that Inter were not in front of us only because of the absence of the Nerazzurri, the slaps arrived on time. Almost almost this third shirt should be worn again in the future, to see the effect it has.

CAGLIARI NOTICE – Speaking of colors. There are a couple that, paired, are particularly exciting for Milan Skriniar. These are red and blue. The Slovak, who is going through a period of great dusting (so, do we do this renewal?), Has already stamped the card twice in these first four days of the championship. Not bad for a defender. Identical goals: corner kick and imperious header. The first at Genoa, debut match in Serie A. The second yesterday at Bologna. Both red and blue. Coincidences? If in doubt, Cagliari is warned.