Skunk Hair is the new bi-color trend

Trend already sighted in 2021, the Skunk Hair (i.e. i bichromatic hair) will be back in fashion in the 2022, also thanks to some celebrities who in recent months have been able to make this current again trend with a 90s flavor. But to understand what we are talking about, first of all we have to take a leap into the past: remember the hair of Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls – sporting a ginger and platinum look? Here Skunk Hair is exactly that.

Today, inspiration comes from several it-girl, for example the singer Dua Lipa, who has shown the platinum-brown dualism on social media and on the catwalks for a long time (today she shortened her hair into a wavy bob) or Billie Eilish (she also returned to her natural color) but for a very long time she dyed i fluorescent green and black hair. The last to approach this trend was Miley Cyrus who after years of mullet chose a platinum and black bob for the new year.

Skunk Hair, the two-tone hair is the trend of 2022

A look capable of transporting us immediately to the 90s – which are experiencing a real revial ​​in both beauty and fashion – Skunk Hair is suitable for those who want to show off a gritty and rock hairstyle, which also refers to the nuances 80s punk hair where, between crests and mullets, it was not unusual to see several colors mixed together. Particularly suitable for all hair types is with i medium and even cuts (like the classic lob with side tuft) that most express their beauty. In addition, this hairstyle is suitable for every style and age, from very young to over 30.

The reason is simple: that two bold colors are contrasted (like platinum and black) or two more neutral colors (like blonde and brown) this hairstyle instantly lends itself personality and character. The only attention to keep in mind is that most likely part of the hair will be bleached, so how maintenance at home moisturizing masks and restructuring products are recommended, in order to avoid the straw effect.

