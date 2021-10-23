Sky: 90 “scary” titles in the week of Halloween

A channel dedicated to horror cinema from Saturday 23 to Sunday 31 October Dinner with the wolf – Werewolves Within Lorenzo Di Palma



With more than 90 titles “From fear” from Saturday 23 to Sunday 31 October Sky Cinema Collection becomes Sky Cinema Halloween and it will be dedicated, during the day to dark adventures, for the whole family, and parodies, while in the late evening and during the night it will give space to real horror.

During the week of Holloween there will be five first visions, it begins Saturday 23 October in the early evening with The Monster of the Crypt by Daniele Misischia, a horror-comedy scripted by the Manetti Bros which features Lillo in the cast. While Wednesday October 27 at 21.15 on Sky Cinema One and at 23.05 on Sky Cinema Halloween he arrives Do not kill me, the second feature film by Andrea De Sica (also director of the series Baby) who directs Alice Pagani and Rocco Fasano in a fantasy-horror teen movie, based on the novel of the same name by Chiara Palazzolo.

Saturday 30th October in the early evening instead, it’s the turn of Dinner with the wolf – Werewolves Within, hilarious horror-comedy directed by Josh Ruben, inspired by the video game of the same name. While Sunday October 31st at 19.30 there will be Monster Family 2 and in the early evening, Run starring Sarah Paulson in a high-tension horror thriller.

Among the other titles on the program there are also the successful horror films of the last few years such as the films taken from the novels of Stephen King It – Chapter two with James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain, e Doctor Sleep, the sequel to Shining starring Ewan McGregor; Saw: Legacy, the eighth installment of the series that began in 2004 with Saw – The Riddler; the gothic The Widow Einchester which stars Helen Mirren as a widow living in a haunted house; And Possession – The Devil’s Apartment.

There is no shortage of great classics of the genre, such as The exorcist or Four gray velvet flies by Dario Argento, e Sunday 24 starting at 13.55 a marathon of films representative of the genius of the director Tim Burton to celebrate it on the occasion of the awarding of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Rome Film Fest: at 13.55 the masterpiece of irony and delicacy awarded in Venice in 2005 The Corpse Bride, followed by the winner of the Academy Award for Best Makeup Beetlejuice – Sprite Pig, which sees the ghost duo Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder challenge a rowdy family that has occupied their home and closing, from 4.55pm, the two DC superhero-inspired cinecomics Batman And Batman – The Return, with Michael Keaton, the diabolical Joker-Jack Nicholson and the mysterious Catwoman, played by a particularly “biting” Michelle Pfeiffer.