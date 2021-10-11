Sky, all the TV series to be released in October 2021

October, with the autumn now full-blown, let’s see which are the television series proposed by Sky and Now. Releases that focus on new titles and movie stars lent to TV series. Self Queen Latifah, remakes an Eighties series in The Equalizer, Belgravia is a historical drama made by the creator of Downton Abbey, while the former 007, Pierce Brosnan is a businessman in the far west. The British Robert Carlyle back in Cobra, while Jeff Daniels is the protagonist of American Rust.

Here are all the TV series to be released in October 2021 on Sky and Now.

THE EQUALIZER (from 1st October)

The crime drama with Queen Latifah, remake of the 1980s series of the same name that had already inspired the film with Denzel Washington. This action-packed reimagining of the classic series stars Robyn McCall (Latifah), apparently “just” a single mom busy raising her teenage daughter but also a mysterious former CIA agent known as ‘The Company’ an organization hired by the federal government to deal with not-so-clean operations. Disappointed with her old job, Robyn has officially retired from the games. Unofficially, however, it is a whole other story. Thanks to her numerous skills, she returns to action to defend those who cannot defend themselves alone or through the ways contemplated by the law, becoming in fact a vigilante, a sort of equalizer that brings the two scales back into balance and equalizes the accounts of the innocent unjustly accused. At the same time, by helping others Robyn will also try to help herself, will she be able to silence the sense of guilt for what she has done in the past?

BELGRAVIA (from 6 October)

Created by Julian Fellows, also creator of Downton Abbey, Belgravia is a historical drama set in the age of the Restoration. It is 1815, in the night between 15 and 16 June, in Brussels. At the ball organized by the Duchess of Richmond for the Duke of Wellington on the eve of the Battle of Quatre Bras, therefore two days before the infamous Battle of Waterloo, there are also James and Anne Trenchard, who live comfortably thanks to the profits of their commercial enterprise . Sophia, the couple’s daughter, catches the attention of Edmund Bellasis, the heir to one of the richest and most noteworthy families in all of England. Twenty-six years later, when the two families now live in the elegant London neighborhood known as Belgravia, the events and secrets of that dance come back to the surface, with all the consequences of the case.

THE SON – from October 15th

1849, Texas, United States of America, in the western series featuring Pierce Brosnan, young brothers Eli and Martin McCullough are kidnapped by a tribe of Comanche natives, while the rest of their family is murdered. 1915 several decades have passed since that terrible year, but the memory of those days is still well imprinted in the memory of Eli, who subsequently managed to make a fortune and who despite adversity became one of the richest and most unscrupulous tycoons of the Texas, a true “cattle lord,” thanks to its boundless properties. Eli, however, always looks ahead, it is no coincidence that he is particularly interested in the oil industry, which could truly represent the future. Over the years, however, his empire is increasingly at risk, and the relationship with his son Pete, the youngest, is increasingly problematic.

COBRA (season 2) – starting October 19th

After the final anxiousness of the first season, he returns with the second season of the series with Robert Carlyle. British Prime Minister Robert Sutherland finds himself grappling with the decision to further centralize power in his own hands. The country is still in full crisis, but political intrigues are certainly not waiting. While the whole nation, always waiting for a solution, sinks even further into chaos and a “ soft war ” where anyone could be or become the enemy, Anna Marshall and Archie Glover Morgan must quickly decide how to move and to which side to be.

AMERICAN RUST – from 25 October

A brand new Showtime production featuring Maura Tierney and Jeff Daniels, inspired by Philipp Meyer’s novel American Rust, a family drama that will explore the American dream from the point of view of police chief Del Harris (Daniels). United States of America. In the area known as the Rust Belt, the infamous “Rust Belt”, and more precisely in southwestern Pennsylvania, the troubled and compromised local police chief Del Harris finds himself on his hands a rather burning case that is destined to put a strain on his private life, as well as the life of the small community to which he belongs. A community full of secrets and “good people” who for one reason or another find themselves making bad choices. It seems, in fact, that the son of the woman he loves is guilty of a heinous murder. What will Del, a man, as well as a representative of the law, choose to do, well aware that idealism does not fit reality, especially in that area of ​​the USA that seems to have been forgotten by everything and everyone? What to hope for when even the American Dream has now become nothing more than a pile of dust?

MRS. FLETCHER – from 30 October

Adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s 2017 novel of the same name (The Leftovers). Forty-five-year-old Eve Fletcher is a divorced woman, unsatisfied with her job, and in the midst of a “midlife crisis” who finds herself taking stock of her life when her son leaves for college. Left alone, Eve decides that the time has come to change and to make a change in her life that will manifest itself in a decidedly physical way, with a sexual awakening never really experienced during the years of her youth.

