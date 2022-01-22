Sky and NOW: the main news from 30 January to 5 February

January came to an end with the awareness of having started the new year with a rich catalog of news brought by Sky and NOW. Between TV series and films, the schedule will expand considerably also in February, leaving viewers glued to the screen. Let’s find out together the main new titles that will be available from 30 January to 5 February 2022.

Sunday January 30th

DE GAULLE

Lambert Wilson plays the famous general in the film that commemorates the beginning of the Second World War. In June 1940, the De Gaulle couple tried to stem the military and political collapse of France. While Charles heads to London to try to save the country, his wife (Isabelle Carré) escapes the advance of the Germans along with her three children.

I AM BOLT

A documentary that follows Usain Bolt in training, in competitions but also in private life, in waiting, in Olympic villages or in hotel rooms. His myth was created in the stadiums, but Usain remains a person and this is what we are shown. Sometimes it is Bolt himself who picks up the camera and shows his daily newspaper with irony. That irony that we see disappear from his face when it is necessary to concentrate or have to suffer the poisonous comments of colleagues who do not know his real physical condition but do not give up commenting on his choices.

Monday 31 January

MARILYN HAS BLACK EYES

Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone in a comedy that, between romance and a passion for cooking, delicately tackles the theme of mental problems. Clara (Miriam Leone) is so good at lying that she is the first to believe her lies. Vital and chaotic, she has some trouble keeping her impulses in check. Diego (Stefano Accorsi) is his exact opposite, a man tried by events, with various psychoses and continuous fits of anger. They find themselves in a day center for the rehab of disturbed people. The test that awaits them seems impossible: they have to manage a restaurant of the Center avoiding any conflict with the rest of the group. Too bad they don’t have any kind of aptitude for successful businesses. But the two will soon begin to discover that the union can lead to incredible results. And who knows, maybe even love.

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH – NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM

This documentary narrated by David Attenborough was shot at the Natural History Museum in London and uses state-of-the-art imagery to bring to life several extinct animals found within it, including the Archeotterige dinosaur, the Moa Ratite bird and the eagle. by Haast The documentary was very successful and won a BAFTA TV in the factual documentary category.

Tuesday 1st February

PIG – ROB’S PLAN

Critically acclaimed performance for Nicolas Cage, protagonist of a film set in the rugged Oregon lands. A lonely truffle hunter lives on his farm in the company of the precious pig who helps him in his work. When the animal is kidnapped, the man sets out on a journey to the places of his past to find it.

SKY CINEMA COLLECTION – 1980s

From Tuesday 1st to Friday 11th February, Sky Cinema Collection (channel 303) is filled with the best of 80’s cinema, with iconic films and stories that have remained engraved in the collective memory. Among the 60 titles scheduled in the programming, not to be missed: the legendary films directed by Ivan Reitman GHOSTBUSTERS – GHOST CATCHER with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Harold Ramis, and THE GEMINI with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito; John Landis’ signature films such as the cult comedy PRINCE SEEKING WIFE with Eddie Murphy, the irreverent musical comedy THE BLUES BROTHERS with John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, and ALL IN ONE NIGHT with Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Pfeiffer; we find Goldblum in the generational drama THE GREAT COLD with William Hurt, Glenn Close and Kevin Kline; the crime buddy movie TANGO & CASH with Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell; we also find Stallone in the COBRA detective story with Brigitte Nielsen; Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece BLADE RUNNER with Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer; Ford also stars in Roman Polanski’s thriller FRANTIC; Oliver Stone’s fierce portrait of yuppism WALL STREET starring Michael Douglas, which won an Oscar and Golden Globe; the adventure conceived and produced by Steven Spielberg I GOONIES with a very young Josh Brolin; the fantastic SHORT CIRCUIT in which a robot struck by a lightning bolt acquires feelings; and the romantic comedy that launched Sophie Marceau THE TIME OF APPLES.

THE BATTLE OF THE PREDATORS – EP.1 + EP.2

From wars over the territory, to fights for food, to the chaos of mating, nature is all a matter of competition and research to be the best. Every day, our planet is a battlefield where animals collide with their fellow men.

Wednesday 2 February

THE HUMBLING – THE LAST ACT

Barry Levinson (Rain Man) directs Al Pacino and Greta Gerwig in a film based on a Philip Roth novel. Simon Axler is a famous stage actor who has lost his magic and can no longer act. Pressed by depression, he attempts suicide without success. Once back on his feet, Simon meets Pegeen, a young and eccentric woman, and with her he seems to have found a new reason for living. It will be enough?

THE FIRST BREATH

This documentary by Gilles De Maistre tells the most universal story of all: the birth of a child. «I discovered what all mothers in the world have in common» says the director «the look they turn to the newborn child and the cry that this emits as soon as it comes into the world». Pure poetry, told by Isabella Ferrari.

Thursday 3rd February

ART OF MUSEUM

A journey through eight cities, eight museums and their masterpieces told from the point of view of artists and celebrities such as Marina Abramović, Vivienne Westwood, Ólafur Eliasson, Norman Foster, Joyce DiDonato or Karl Ove Knausgård. Through their eyes we take a new look at art: what secrets, stories and feelings become evident when you approach an image and expose yourself to it for a moment? In the intimate encounter their messages come to life: love, jealousy, despair, passion, life and death. The museum becomes a place of experience, his masterpieces begin to speak. The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Orsay Museum in Paris, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the Prado Museum in Madrid, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Old National Gallery in Berlin, the Munch Museum in Oslo and the Vienna Museum of Art History: these are the museums that have opened their doors and entrust the story of their history to exceptional witnesses, namely directors, curators and restorers.

BHUTTO

A gripping documentary on the controversial murder of Benazir Bhutto, a polarizing figure in the Muslim world. Twice prime minister in Pakistan, she was then accused of corruption, imprisoned and forced into exile, until she was recalled to her homeland on the eve of the new 2008 political elections that she should have dominated. His assassination sent Pakistani politics and world public opinion into turmoil, transforming the “Pakistani Kennedy” from a political messiah to a true martyr for freedom.

Friday 4th February

KILL ME THREE TIMES

Simon Pegg plays the role of a killer in an action-thriller starring Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge, A Discovery of Witches). A killer is tasked with killing a young dona who lives in a small town on the Australian coast, but soon discovers that he is not the only one who wants her dead and finds himself embroiled in a story of crime, blackmail and revenge.

WHAT SHE SAID: THE ART OF PAULINE KAEL

This documentary tells the story of Pauline’s turbulent life and work, through unedited archival footage, her published writings and personal letters, the testimony of daughter Gina James and interviewees, including Quentin Tarantino, Camille Paglia, David O Russell , Molly Haskell, Francis Ford Coppola.

IN THE WILD BLUE S2

The incredible stories of diving professionals and their close encounters with the beautiful creatures of the deep sea, such as dolphins, manta rays, humpback whales and sharks.

Saturday 5th February

BERNIE THE DOLPHIN 2

Another sensational summer adventure with Kevin Sorbo (Hercules). Bernie’s return to the bay excites the two brothers Kevin and Holly, who meanwhile have found another tender dolphin in Rascal to grow fond of. But their old enemy Winston Mills is back on the loose and comes back, with the usual bad intentions. At 7.30 pm on Sky Cinema Family the previous chapter, BERNIE IL DELFINO, is not to be missed.

INDIE JUNGLE – EP. 10 VASCO BRONDI

The appointment with the best of Italian indie music is back. The authors tell their stories through intimate interviews and perform in exclusive musical sessions for Sky Arte.

HERZOG EVENING – NOSFERATU, THE PRINCE OF THE NIGHT

Every Saturday, in prime time, one of Werner Herzog’s masterpieces will be broadcast. Director, screenwriter, film producer; German writer and actor, with more than 50 films produced, Werner Herzog can rightfully be considered one of the greatest exponents of the New German cinema, with an inimitable and unmistakable style.

MARVEL RENAISSANCE

This documentary chronicles the sensational rebirth of Marvel Comics, the legendary publishing house that was forced into bankruptcy not later than 1996. In small steps, we will discover who were the architects of the relaunch of the company: an epic financial, cultural and above all human adventure.

THE AFRICAN AQUATIC WORLD S1 – EP.6

This series takes us on an exciting safari in a different and surprising wilderness. From the mangrove forests of southern Africa to the natural abundance of the Okavango Delta, this series is a powerful testament to the amazing ability of water to ignite life where it didn’t exist before.

