Sky and NOW: the main news from 6 to 12 February

February began and immediately showed itself to be a month full of news brought by Sky and NOW. Between TV series and films, the schedule will expand considerably, leaving viewers glued to the screen. Let’s find out together the main new titles that will be available from 6 to 12 February 2022.

Don’t miss the opportunity to activate NOW Smart Stick and NOW at an exceptional price. To quickly access the promotion, just one click.

Sunday 6th February

THREE FLOORS

Nanni Moretti directs and interprets his thirteenth feature film, in competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2021, this time based on the novel of the same name by Eshkol Nevo. Next to him in the cast: Margherita Buy, Riccardo Scamarcio and Alba Rohrwacher. On the ground floor of a building live Lucio and Sara, careers started and a daughter who often leave their neighbors, Giovanna and Renato. The second is Monica, married to Giorgio and Beatrice’s mother. Dora and Vittorio, inflexible judges and parents of Andrea, have lived on the last one for thirty years. An accident in the night overwhelms a passer-by and crashes the wall of the building, reversing the destinies of all and mixing up the plans.

AN IMPOSSIBLE PROJECT – THE SAVING OF THE ANALOG

An eccentric former Austrian biologist, Florian ‘Doc’ Kaps, who has always been fascinated by analogue images, decided to save the last Polaroid factory from demolition just as Steve Jobs brought the first iPhone to market. At first the feat failed miserably, but what follows is a moving and inspiring journey into the new power of analog. Shot on 35mm analog film, the original soundtrack was recorded directly to disc by a jazz orchestra. This documentary is full of curiosity and good humor, celebrates the powerful and lasting connections between humans and technology, and serves as a timely reminder that not only are we all unique, but that humans are the most analog project of all.

THE MIGRATOR PEOPLE

The story of migratory birds is that of a promise: to go back to where they were born. Journeys of thousands of kilometers, full of dangers, over the highest mountains, ocean expanses and burning deserts, having the sun and stars as the only points of reference. A story told with imagination and passion, in search of the ancestral secret of migration.

Monday 7 February

VIGIL – SURVEY ON BOARD

Intriguing BBC miniseries starring Sureanne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph and Martin Compston, tells a story inspired by the UK’s nuclear program and the lives of its submarine crews. The protagonist Amy Silva, inspector of the Scottish police service, is sent in the Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, HMS Vigil, to investigate a death on board, which occurred shortly after the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing boat. Her investigations and those of her colleagues ashore will bring police into conflict with the Royal Navy and MI5, the British security service.

MONSTER HUNTER

In addition to the 4 chapters of the Resident Evil saga, director Paul WS Anderson and Milla Jovovich find themselves in a new fantastic adventure, again based on the Capcom video game series of the same name. A US Army ranger on a mission to the Middle East stumbles upon a dimensional gap, which transports her to a world covered by dunes and populated by enormous monsters. Here she meets a man who speaks an unknown language and, after a conflict phase, realizes that she has to work together to save herself and reopen the portal.

THE MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY: A WORLD OF WONDERS – EP.1

Documentary that ventures behind the scenes of one of the largest museums in the world. Every year, five million people visit the Natural History Museum in London to see its incredible collection, from extraordinary dinosaurs to giant whales, from rare fossils to space rocks that are said to be as old as the solar system itself.

Tuesday 8th February

THE WORLD THAT WILL COME

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Katherine Waterston (Tina in the Fantastic Beasts saga), Casey Affleck and Christopher Abbott (Catch-22) in a love drama presented in competition at Venice .77. Mid 19th century. Abigail runs a farm with her husband and, together, they endure the pain of her daughter’s untimely death. Abigail sees the light at the end of the tunnel when Tallie and her husband move to a nearby farm. The two women quickly get in tune and secretly cultivate their love.

Wednesday 9 February

TELL ME A STORY – ST.2

Second season of the thriller series that reinterprets classic fairy tales in a contemporary key. In Nashville, Tennessee, the stories of a student, a country star and a widow are intertwined with the stories of three famous princesses, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella.

BRUNO BARBIERI – SOSIA

Comes Wednesday 9 February at 8:10 pm on Sky and streaming on NOW, for the first time on TV, “Sosia – The life of others”, the docu-film starring the multi-starred Chef Bruno Barbieri, one of the beloved judges of MasterChef Italia and very demanding hotelier expert for 4 hotels. It is the first film project involving Chef Barbieri in a 40-year career. The docu-film, directed by Salvo Spoto, is the first film co-production of Realize Networks, the # 1 «Talent Agency» in the food world, founded in 2008 by Pasquale Arria, together with Lampare Film. “Look-alike – the life of others” was born from an idea of ​​Salvo Spoto, Bruno Barbieri’s personal manager for 7 years, and the Chef himself during a trip to Japan. Starting from the story of the relationship of love and hate that Bruno Barbieri has with his double, the docu-film takes the viewer into a psychological journey with noir hues, full of surprises, with interviews and contributions from the double of well-known characters. in Italy and in the world (among others, J-Ax, Francesco Gabbani, Freddie Mercury, Monica Bellucci, Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise). A story with unexpected implications, which focuses on the condition of double that some people find themselves living at times voluntarily, for emulation or admiration, at times for fun, sometimes even unconsciously. For Bruno Barbieri – for a moment you left the role of judge in the kitchen of MasterChef Italia (every Thursday evening on Sky and streamed on NOW) and waiting to wear the dress of a severe expert and hotel enthusiast for 4 Hotels ( which returns soon, again on Sky and NOW) – is the confirmation of his natural tendency: the Chef has always loved to dare and marry new projects, always looking for unexpected challenges, and this time he has decided to embrace the world of cinema through a totally independent production. “Impersonator – the life of others” – arriving, in the world premiere, Wednesday 9 February at 20:10 on Sky Uno, always available on demand, visible on Sky Go and streaming on NOW – was awarded as Best Feature Film in the within the 5th edition of the Benevento National Film and Television Festival, he received the award for Best Feature Film and the Globus Magazine Award at the Festival State aKorti XIV, he also obtained two awards at the Civitavecchia International Tour Film Fest with the ITFF Special Award for Bruno Barbieri and the ITFF Cinema Project Award for Salvo Spoto and finally the Special Award at the Festival della Bugia in Le Piastre (PT).

BREACH – NIGHTMARE IN SPACE

Bruce Willis challenges a voracious mutant alien deep in the cosmos. The survivors of the epidemic that is killing humanity take off on an interstellar ark in the direction of a new planet but, during the journey, something transforms some passengers into bloodthirsty monsters. A mechanic on board will face this new enemy, whose purpose is to use the spaceship as a weapon.

C’MON TIGER LIVE AT THE CAGE THEATER

That of C ‘Mon Tigre is a project that was born in 2013 from the idea of ​​two Bolognese boys thanks to their travel stories and sound experiences. Around the first album C’mon Tigre, which gave its name to the group, released in 2014, a collective of musicians gathered who joined the project, helping to build the sound universe that characterizes the band. C ‘mon Tigre give shape to a new, original language, made of mixes with jazz, afrojazz, hip hop rhythms, funk, the Seventies disco. We live the emotions of their concert at The Cage Theater in Livorno.

Thursday 10 February

REBELLION: THE LITVINIENKO CASE

In this film Andrei Nekrasov conducts his personal search for the truth about the death of his great friend, the Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, who was killed in London in 2006 by a fatal dose of Polonium-210, which led to his death from radiation poisoning within few days. The author reconstructs the story through the testimonies of those who knew him in life, such as that of the main financier of political opposition to Putin, the billionaire Boris Berezovsky, also in exile in London, or of the journalist Anna Politkovskaja, also she died under unclear circumstances in 2006.

Friday 11 February

SPIRIT – THE REBEL

Adventurous animation from DreamWorks Animation. Lucky Prescott is a motherless girl raised by her loving Aunt Cora. But after her umpteenth stunt, her aunt Cora sends her to her father Jim, sent to the Miradero border outpost to build the railway. Between mountains and pastures, Lucky finally finds her own dimension and is fascinated by Spirit, an intrepid mustang that she will know how to tame.

WHITNEY HOUSTON

Having conquered the top of the music charts and sold over 200 million records, won 6 grammys and enchanted Hollywood with her voice, Whitney Houston died away leaving behind some mystery. Ten years after her death, we remember Whitney Houston’s incredible career with two special events: in prime time Artist to Icon – Whitney Houston and to follow Whitney Houston – The last day as a rock star.

Saturday 12 February

THREE FANTASTIC GIRLS

From Germany, a fun all-female adventure for the younger audience. Franzi, Kim and Marie are busy rehearsing the school show. However, it seems that someone wants to boycott the play: the lights have been tampered with, ruined costumes have been found and a threatening message has appeared on a mirror. Is there a dangerous mind behind it or has someone set up a bad joke?

MARVEL UNIVERSE

The origins of the myth and the history of Marvel in an amazing documentary that every fan cannot miss. After nearly filing for bankruptcy in the late 1990s, Marvel benefited from a new golden age and managed to return to the glories of the past. The story of the famous “house of ideas” is told in this documentary, which analyzes its explosion in the 21st century thanks to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

HERZOG EVENING – KINSKI MY DEAREST ENEMY

Every Saturday, in prime time, one of Werner Herzog’s masterpieces will be broadcast. Director, screenwriter, film producer; German writer and actor, with more than 50 films produced, Werner Herzog can rightfully be considered one of the greatest exponents of the New German cinema, with an inimitable and unmistakable style.

Don’t miss the opportunity to activate NOW Smart Stick and NOW at an exceptional price. To quickly access the promotion, just one click.