Sky Cinema 4K coming from January 28, 2022: programming

Is called Sky Cinema 4K and is the new channel of the Sky bouquet arriving from Friday 28 January 2022 to the channel number 313. This is a free-of-charge channel reserved for Sky Cinema customers with Sky Q via satellite and with the optional Ultra HD service and for customers who have signed up for the optional HD service by February 3, 2021.

Sky Cinema 4K – in addition to the 11 channels already on air – will offer much of the content already aired on the remaining channels of the Sky cinema package.

There are over 120 titles scheduled from launch date. Transversely, without a specific genre, the channel will propose a 360 ° offer with a schedule that will satisfy all tastes. The titles recently premiered in cinemas will cross, including:

Fast & Furious 9 , new chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel

, new chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia from the dead , the second chapter of the comedy with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese.

, the second chapter of the comedy with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese. There was one fraud in Hollywood with Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones

with Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones The Father – Nothing is as it seems , Two-Academy Award®-winning film starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman

Two-Academy Award®-winning film starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman The Croods 2 – A new era

Also on the program are classics such as:

T. he Amazing Spider-man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone despicable Me 2

Men In Black with Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith,

with Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters with Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray

with Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray Overtaking by Dino Risi (in restored version) with Vittorio Gassman and Jean-Louis Trintignant.

Clearly, the Sky Original productions will also be one of the flagships of the Sky Cinema 4K schedule. Among the titles:

The Crimes of the BarLume , with Filippo Timi, Lucia Mascino, Enrica Guidi, Stefano Fresi, Corrado Guzzanti and the inevitable “vecchini”

, with Filippo Timi, Lucia Mascino, Enrica Guidi, Stefano Fresi, Corrado Guzzanti and the inevitable “vecchini” Cops 2 – A gang of cops led by Claudio Bisio

led by Claudio Bisio And we, like str ° nzi, stood by and watched by Pierfrancesco Diliberto (Pif) with Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli

by Pierfrancesco Diliberto (Pif) with Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli Leave one day in Rome by Edoardo Leo and with Edoardo Leo, Marta Nieto, Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi.

Some advances on the titles broadcast in February:

Monster Hunter by Paul WS Anderson with Milla Jovovich and film adaptation of the video game series of the same name, the comedy

by Paul WS Anderson with Milla Jovovich and film adaptation of the video game series of the same name, the comedy Welcome to the Esposito house, with Giovanni Esposito and Antonia Truppo, and the spy story Karim Code with Mohamed Zouaoui, Valentina Cervi, Stella Egypt.

It is clear that in order to view Sky Cinema content in 4K HDR quality it is necessary to have a 4K UHD HDR TV connected to Sky Q via satellite.