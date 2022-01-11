Sky Cinema 4K debuts in Italy: from 28 January on Sky Q via satellite
Is called Sky Cinema 4K the first channel in Italy broadcast in 4K HDR dedicated to cinema: it will be available starting from the next January 28 on channel 313.
The company specifies that “viewing of Sky Cinema 4K is reserved for Sky Cinema customers with Sky Q via satellite and with the optional Ultra HD service and for customers who have signed up for the optional HD service by February 3, 2021. To view content in 4K HDR quality, a 4K UHD HDR TV connected to Sky Q via satellite is required“.
It’s hard not to find a title that doesn’t suit your taste among the 120 films (and more) already available in 4K on Sky Cinema 4K, even on demand. Among these we mention the first visions:
- Fast & Furious 9 with Vin Diesel
- Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di morte with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese
- There was a scam in Hollywood with Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones
- The Father – Nothing Is As It Seems with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman (winner of two Oscars for Best Actor – Hopkins – and Best Non-Original Screenplay)
- The Croods 2 – A new era
And again, classics such as:
- The Amazing Spider-man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone
- despicable Me 2
- Men in Black with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones
- Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters starring Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray
- Overtaking with Vittorio Gassman and Jean-Louis Trintignant
There will also be Sky Original titles, including:
- The Crimes of the BarLume with Filippo Timi, Lucia Mascino, Enrica Guidi, Stefano Fresi, Corrado Guzzanti
- Cops 2 – A gang of policemen with Claudio Bisio
- And we like assholes stood watching with Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli
- Leave one day in Rome with Edoardo Leo, Marta Nieto, Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi
In February will arrive:
- Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich
- Welcome to the Esposito house with Giovanni Esposito and Antonia Truppo
- Karim Codex with Mohamed Zouaoui, Valentina Cervi and Stella Egypt
To discover the first-run films on Sky in January, we advise you to take a look HERE, HERE instead you will find the TV series.