Sky Cinema 4K debuts in Italy: from 28 January on Sky Q via satellite

Is called Sky Cinema 4K the first channel in Italy broadcast in 4K HDR dedicated to cinema: it will be available starting from the next January 28 on channel 313.

The company specifies that “viewing of Sky Cinema 4K is reserved for Sky Cinema customers with Sky Q via satellite and with the optional Ultra HD service and for customers who have signed up for the optional HD service by February 3, 2021. To view content in 4K HDR quality, a 4K UHD HDR TV connected to Sky Q via satellite is required“.