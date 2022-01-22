Sky Cinema 4K, from 28 January 2022 a new channel: here’s what to see

A new channel available at no additional cost for all Sky customers. Sky Cinema 4K offers the best of Italian and international cinema entirely in HD and Ultra HD. From 28 January 2022 it will be visible on channel 313 and available on demand on Sky Q.

Sky Cinema 4K: features and news of the new channel 313

Sky Cinema 4K brings numerous innovations to the Sky Cinema family. The new 4K HDR cinema channel will offer more than 120 titles to choose from at launch, and all films will be broadcast in HD or Ultra HD quality. The quality of the channel images will therefore be superior, with an extraordinary performance of colors, lights and shadows.

Sky Cinema 4K: the offer and upcoming releases

The Sky Cinema schedule will be full of content already at the launch date. The offer includes the latest releases and the great classics, with titles of all kinds and for all ages. Recent films include Fast & Furious 9 with Vin Diesel, Come un gatto in tangenziale – Return to Coccia di morte with Paola Cortellesi, There was a scam in Hollywood with Robert De Niro and The Croods 2 – A new era. There will be iconic films such as The Amazing Spider-Man and Ghostbusters, as well as a restored version of Il sorpasso by Dino Risi, as well as of course all the Sky Original content. From February 2022, new titles such as Monster Hunter or Welcome to Esposito will also land.

Sky Cinema 4K: where and how to see it

Sky Cinema 4K will be visible at no additional cost from January 28, 2022 on channel 313 in HD, Ultra HD and 4K HDR for all compatible TVs. All films will also be available on demand via satellite, with internet connection, on Sky Q.