Sky Cinema 4K, the new Sky channel will debut on January 28th

Sky places over 120 native 4K HDR movies on the new dedicated Sky Cinema 4K channel, for all Sky Cinema customers with Sky Q via satellite and with HD or Ultra HD option.

Sky Cinema 4K is the name of the new channel that will be added from January 28 to the other 11 of the family Sky Cinema: available on channel 313, as the name suggests, is entirely dedicated to the proposal of 4K HDR movies native and is included in the subscription of Sky Cinema customers, through Sky Q via satellite and with the optional “Ultra HD” service (also for customers who subscribed to the optional “HD” service by February 3, 2021). All contents will still be available on demand, again via Sky Q via satellite with connection to the network.

Fast & Furious 9: The New Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Sky Cinema 4K, the contents expected at launch

For the debut of Sky Cinema 4K on January 28, 2022 there is talk of one hundred and twenty films, including recent hits such as the blockbuster Fast & Furious 9 with Vin Diesel alias Dominico Toretto, the masterpiece The Father – Nothing is as it seems (which brought a well deserved Oscar to Anthony Hopkins), the witty sequel to DreamWorks Animation The Croods 2 – A new era, but also comedies like There was a scam in Hollywood with Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Zach Braff, Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese.

Waiting for new additions in February such as Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich, alongside recent feature films there is a vast catalog of classics that can be revisited in 4K, including the legendary Overtaking with Vittorio Gassmann and Jean-Louis Trintignant and the original Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters with the trio Dan Aykroyd – Bill Murray – Harold Ramis. If you then have seen it recently Spider-Man No Way Home and you want to review the past of Tessiragnatele, you will also have access to The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Of course, the new productions will also receive the Sky Cinema 4K treatment Sky Original, as Cops 2 with Claudio Bisio, And we like assholes stood and watched di Pif with Fabio De Luigi e Leave one day in Rome by and with Edoardo Leo.