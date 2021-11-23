Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home: available titles

Sky, with the arrival of the holidays, is preparing a schedule full of titles for all tastes. The new campaign is called “Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home” and is designed for subscribers and their families. From the end of November, the most recent theatrical releases and several timeless cinema classics will be released on the channel.









From Dunes to Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, up to the inevitable Italian comedies including Like a cat on the ring road – return to death’s guard by Riccardo Milano: they will be festivities in the name of the great national and international films, to watch and relate to. The Sky Cinema catalog it features over 200 premieres a year, including over 20 Sky Original films in addition to 1500 titles of all genres. The platform will thus accompany subscribers in the winter months, between November and December even with films suitable for children. Here are the upcoming titles.

News coming to Sky Cinema

Among the films arriving from November to January on Sky Cinema stands out And we like assholes stood and watched, title Sky Original directed by Pierfrancesco Diliberto and the interpretation of some of the main actors of the Italian scene: Fabio De Luigi, Ilenia Pastorelli and Pif. It will be available on Sky Cinema Uno from 29 November at 9.15pm.

Those who love action can enjoy the movie comfortably on the sofa Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, directed by Justin Lin, with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodrigues. This is the final chapter of the saga dedicated to clandestine car racing. Here comes the January 5, 2022.

But there are many new features also for the little ones, like The Croods 2 – A new era, animated film directed by Joel Crawford, available from January 2, 2022.

A scam in Hollywoodinstead, it is the remake of the 1982 film of the same name directed by Harry Hurwitz. Directed by George Gallo, it features a prestigious international cast also comprised of Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman.

The comedy Sky Original in installments is also added to the schedule Cops 2 – a gang of cops, directed by Luca Miniero with Claudio Bisio, Pietro Sermonti, Giulia Bevilacqua and Francesco Mandelli. Awaits the audience on Sky Cinema One with two appointments: the 6 and 13 December.

Sky Cinema: recent blockbuster films

In addition to the aforementioned titles, there will be some of the most recent box office blockbuster films. First, the highly anticipated will come Dunes, directed by Denis Villeneuve and presented at the Venice Film Festival. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaa, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Add to this The Father – Nothing is as it seems, directed by Florian Zeller. The film, which received two 2021 Oscar statuettes, stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. Both expected soon.