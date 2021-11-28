Sky Cinema Christmas is back: here are the titles

From 1 December to 31 December 2021, Sky Cinema Christmas is back, the channel that offers special programming for the Christmas holidays with over 60 titles, including the first releases: 8-BIT CHRISTMAS, LOST CHRISTMAS And LOVE, CHRISTMAS AND… COD. The spirit of the holidays is breathed in the classic Christmas stories with the vision of DICKENS – THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS starring Dan Stevens as the English writer who created the classic of literature Christmas carol, the comedy SOS GHOSTS in which Bill Murray is a cynical television producer who is visited by three ghosts, the inevitable WHITE CHRISTMAS with Bing Crosby and the timeless work of Frank Capra THE LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL with James Stewart.

The Christmas atmosphere is not lacking in films that are now indispensable during the holidays, first of all the comedy by John Landis ONE ARMCHAIR FOR TWO with the legendary Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy, but also ELF with Will Ferrell, CHRISTMAS FOR RENT with Ben Affleck, ESCAPE FROM CHRISTMAS with Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis and Dan Aykroyd and the romantic SERENDIPITY – WHEN LOVE IS MAGIC with Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack.

The joy of the holidays finds its culmination both in Italian comedies such as AT CHRISTMAS I GET MARRIED with Massimo Boldi and Vincenzo Salemme, A PERFECT FAMILY with Sergio Castellitto, GUESS WHO COMES FOR CHRISTMAS? by Fausto Brizzi with Diego Abatantuono and Claudio Bisio, THE BAND OF SANTA CLAUS with all the sympathy of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, and the Christmas films produced by Sky A CHRISTMAS FOR TWO with Enrico Brignano and Alessandro Gassmann e A CHRISTMAS WITH BOWS with Alessandro Gassmann and Silvio Orlando.

Great fun even in “made in USA” comedies such as the unleashed THE PARTY BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS with Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston and TJ Miller, ALL TOGETHER INEVITABLY with Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn, SNOW IN THE HEART starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton and Clare Danes, and the wild Christmas sequel BAD MOMS 2: MUCH BAD MOMS with Mila Kunis and Susan Sarandon. Finally, there is no shortage of animations of the caliber of THE SON OF SANTA CLAUS by the authors of Hens on the Run, and the formidable DreamWorks adventure RISE OF THE GUARDIANS.