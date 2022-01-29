Sky Cinema Collection becomes Sky Cinema Collection 80s, available on demand and streaming on NOW, with special programming active from Tuesday 1 to Friday 11 February 2022.

Sky Cinema Collection 1980s: special programming

Over 60 titles are included in the programming of Sky Cinema Collection 1980s through which we will be able to relive a decade characterized cinematically by iconic faces and stories that have remained engraved in the collective memory, becoming an integral part of pop culture.

Among the titles in programming: Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters with with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Harold Ramis and Twins with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito while for the lovers of John Landis ample space for his filmography with, among others, The Prince is looking for a wife with Eddie Murphy, the irreverent musical comedy The Blues Brothers with John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd and All in one night with Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Not only comedies but also drama, action and science fiction with The Great Cold starring William Hurt, Glenn Close and Kevin Klin, the crime buddy movie Tango & Cash with Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell and the crime story Cobra with Sylvester Stallone and Brigitte Nielsen. Space also for the science fiction masterpiece by Ridley Scott Blade Runner with Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer.

Other great directors are present in the programming such as the thriller Frantic, signed by Roman Polanski, the ferocious portrait of yuppism by Oliver Stone Wall Street with Michael Douglas, awarded with the Oscar and the Golden Globe. Then space for the adventure conceived and produced by Steven Spielberg or The Goonies with a very young Josh Brolin and the fantastic Short Circuit in which a robot struck by lightning acquires feelings. Finally, space for the romantic comedy that launched Sophie Marceau Il Tempo delle Mele.