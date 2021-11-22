Sky Cinema Collection becomes DC Super Heroes: here is the program

Starting today and running until Friday November 26, channel 303 of the Sky package, Sky Cinema Collection, turns into the thematic channel DC Super Heroes hosting a review with the best films dedicated to the heroes and villains of the DC Universe. From Batman, Catwoman and Joker up to Justice League with Batman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman. It obviously starts with Justice League, in the 2017 version and in the director’s cut of 2021 by Zack Snyder. We then find Gal Gadot, directed by Patty Jenkins, in Wonder Woman 1984 and Jason Momoa in Aquaman, the film about the origin story of Arthur Curry, half human and half Atlantean.

Sky Cinema Collection becomes DC Super Heroes

Continue with Green Lantern with Ryan Reynolds, who plays a test pilot who inherits the powers and responsibilities of an intergalactic guardian. There are also seven films dedicated to the bat man, including the two directed by Tim Burton (Batman, Batman – the return), the two of Joel Schumacher (Batman Forever, Batman & Robin) and the three chapters by Christopher Nolan (Batman Begins, The dark Knight, The Dark Knight – The Return). Then there is the Catwoman by Halle Berry as the woman of feline superpowers, previously played by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman – The Return.

While the Batman nemesis Joker, played by Jack Nicholson in Batman and Heath Ledger in The dark Knight, is the absolute protagonist of the film awarded with the Golden Lion Joker, which tells its genesis through the excellent acting performance of Joaquin Phoenix, awarded with the 2020 Oscar. Finally, we follow the adventures of the epic Harley Quinn by Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey. The latter directed by Cathy Yan, was released in theaters on February 7, 2020. The cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell (respectively Huntress and Black Canary), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) and Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain). Ewan McGregor instead he plays one of the two main villains of the film, Black Mask.