From Saturday 23 to Sunday 31 October Sky Cinema Collection becomes Sky Cinema Halloween with more than 90 titles. During the day dark adventures, titles for the whole family and parodies, in the late evening and during the night space for horror. Don’t miss the marathon on Sunday 24 dedicated to Tim Burton, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Fest

There will be five premieres, starting on Saturday 23 October at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Halloween with THE MONSTER OF THE CRYPT, by Daniele Misischia, a horror-comedy scripted by Manetti Bros which features Lillo in the cast. It is 1988 and the young Giò (Tobia De Angelis), a nerd little more than a teenager, leafing through the latest issue of his favorite comic, “Squadra 666 – Il Mostro Della Cripta”, written and drawn by one of his idols, Diego Busirivici (Lillo Petrolo), he notices some similarities between the story told in those pages and the atrocious events that are sowing death and terror in the village where he lives. A disturbing mystery will lead Giò and his bizarre group of friends on an adventure out of the ordinary.

“Don’t kill me”: the black tale of Andrea De Sica. The interviews Wednesday 27 October at 21.15 on Sky Cinema One and at 23.05 on Sky Cinema Halloween he arrives DO NOT KILL ME, the second feature film by Andrea De Sica (also director of the series Baby) who directs Alice Pagani and Rocco Fasano in a fantasy-horror teen movie, based on the novel of the same name by Chiara Palazzolo. The love between Robin and Mirta seems to end in tragedy in an abandoned quarry, but the girl wakes up transformed into a creature that feeds on human flesh.

Dinner with the Wolf, trailer for the film based on the Ubisoft videogame Saturday 30 Octoberand at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Halloween is the turn of DINNER WITH THE WOLF -WEREWOLVES WITHIN, hilarious horror-comedy directed by Josh Ruben, inspired by the video game Werewolves Within. Following a heavy snowfall, some Beaverfield residents find themselves stranded in an inn. However, they soon discover that a fearsome killer is hiding among them. Everyone is under suspicion and panic is rampant, so the new forest ranger Finn must try to solve the mystery quickly with the help of young and daring Cecily. Will they be able to find out who or what is terrorizing the city?

Costumes for Halloween, 15 scary ideas taken from TV series. PHOTO Sunday 31 October at 7.30 pm on Sky Cinema Halloween MONSTER FAMILY 2 The adventures of the Wishbone family are back. A year after saving the world from Dracula, the Wishbones must once again put aside their little everyday misunderstandings and transform themselves into monsters again to save their loved ones. This time they will have to defeat a very bad monster hunter.

Halloween at the Arcimboldi Theater Milan: Welcome To Transylvania. PHOTO All time Sunday 31 October, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno and at 11.20pm on Sky Cinema Halloween he arrives RUN starring Sarah Paulson in a high-tension horror thriller. Diana has dedicated her entire life to her daughter Chloe who is in a wheelchair and suffers from heart problems. Chloe faces her struggles stubbornly and can’t wait to go to college. However, when the response to the registration request is late in arriving, the girl begins to become suspicious and also investigates a new drug that she must take. The truth will be completely unexpected Loading... Advertisements

Halloween, the couples costumes of the stars to be inspired by. PHOTO On Sky Cinema Halloween, successful horror films cannot be missing with some titles from recent years such as: films based on Stephen King’s novels IT – CHAPTER TWO with James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain, e DOCTOR SLEEP, the sequel to Shining starring Ewan McGregor; SAW: LEGACY, the eighth installment of the series that began in 2004 with Saw – The Riddler; the gothic WIDOW WINCHESTER which stars Helen Mirren as a widow living in a haunted house; And POSSESSION – THE DEVIL’S APARTMENT.

Mister Paura presents Profondo Rosso There is no shortage of great classics of the genre, in the marathon on the nights of 30 and 31 October: first of all THE EXORCIST by William Friedkin; two films signed by the Italian horror master Dario Argento, FOUR FLIES OF GRAY VELVET and the second episode of the “trilogy of the three mothers” HELL; curiously connected to the latter for the choice of the same Roman location, Richard Donner’s masterpiece THE OMEN; And DRACULA BY BRAM STOKER signed by Francis Ford Coppola. Finally, the disturbing THE FLY, film adaptation of the work of George Langelaan, signed by David Cronenberg with Jeff Goldblum, e THREE STEPS INTO THE DELIRIUM, a classic in three episodes inspired by the stories of Edgar Allan Poe, directed by three illustrious directors such as Federico Fellini, Louis Malle and Roger Vadim, and interpreted by Jane Fonda, Brigitte Bardot and Alain Delon.

The Witches, the film by Robert Zemeckis arrives Also on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31, in the afternoon, even the youngest can have their dose of thrill with films for the whole family: in addition to the double MONSTER FAMILY And MONSTER FAMILY 2Indeed, it is possible to have a close encounter with the scary witches created by Roald Dahl and brought to the screen by Robert Zemeckis in his WITCHES, as well as with the creepy creatures that come to life from the works of writer RL Stine, played by Jack Black, in LITTLE SHIVERS

The best Tim Burton movies Finally, we report on Sunday 24 starting at 13.55 a marathon of films representative of the director’s creative genius Tim Burton to celebrate it on the occasion of the awarding of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Rome Film Fest: at 13.55 the masterpiece of irony and delicacy awarded in Venice in 2005 THE CORPSE BRIDE, followed by the Academy Award® winner for Best Makeup BEETLEJUICE – BIG SPIRIT, which sees the ghost duo Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder challenge a rowdy family that has occupied their home and closing, from 4.55pm, the two DC superhero-inspired cinecomics BATMAN And BATMAN – THE RETURN, played by Michael Keaton who in the first has to face the diabolical Joker aka Jack Nicholson and in the second he has to face the repulsive Penguin and the mysterious Catwoman, played by a particularly “biting” Michelle Pfeiffer. SKY CINEMA HALLOWEEN – From 23 to 31 October (channel 303), streaming on NOW and available On Demand in the dedicated collection