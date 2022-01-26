Sky Cinema Collection, Brad Pitt vs George Clooney

They are among the sexiest men in the world and one of the most famous Hollywood actors, both of whom have been awarded the Oscar® for Best Supporting Actor and 3 Golden Globes, one is Brad Pitt and the other is George Clooney. Sky Cinema Collection dedicates programming from Monday 24 to Monday 31 January to these two great stars with 27 titles of their filmography.

Among the films starring Pitt, are to be mentioned: the mythological blockbuster inspired by the Homeric poems with Pitt in the role of the valiant Achilles, TROY; the gripping war film FURY with Shia LaBeouf; the blockbuster inspired by a true story SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET; Neil Jordan’s transposition of Anne Rice’s cult novel INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE with Tom Cruise; and the reinterpretation of the Second World War according to Tarantino INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS with Christoph Waltz, awarded at Cannes and with the Oscar®. Turning to Clooney, are not to be missed: SYRIANA in which he plays a disgraced CIA agent, the role that earned him both the Oscar® and the Golden Globe; the gripping movie about power games THE IDES OF MARCH, which sees Clooney in front of and behind the camera; the spectacular THE PERFECT STORM with Mark Wahlberg and Diane Lane; the thriller MICHAEL CLAYTON with Oscar®-winning Tilda Swinton; Steven Soderbergh’s thriller, based on a novel by Elmore Leonard, OUT OF SIGHT with Jennifer Lopez; and the Coen brothers’ explosive romantic comedy FIRST I MARRY YOU, THEN I RUIN YOU with Catherine Zeta-Jones. And the comedy Coen is always signed by the Coen brothers BURN AFTER READING – SPY-PROOF, one of the films in which Pitt and Clooney starred together.

