Sky Cinema Collection, it’s Nicolas Cage Mania!

Few actors in Hollywood are as versatile as Nicolas Cage, an actor able to pass smoothly from romantic comedy to pure action, perhaps dedicating himself in the meantime to the most intense drama, without ever losing an iota of his recognizability.

After all, there are not many stars who have become bestsellers on the digital marketplace Wish, with unlikely sweatpants that show full-length features or boxers that re-propose him grappling with some of his cult roles.

For this reason, the attention that will be dedicated to him from Saturday 26 June to Friday 2 July on Sky channel 303 is more than deserved, which for the occasion changes its face (as in Face / Off, a famous film starring our hero) and turns into Sky Cinema Collection – Nicolas Cage Mania.