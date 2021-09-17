Sky Cinema Collection, it’s Nicolas Cage Mania!

Few actors in Hollywood are as versatile as Nicolas Cage, an actor able to pass smoothly from romantic comedy to pure action, perhaps dedicating himself in the meantime to the most intense drama, without ever losing an iota of his recognizability.
After all, there are not many stars who have become bestsellers on the digital marketplace Wish, with unlikely sweatpants that show full-length features or boxers that re-propose him grappling with some of his cult roles.
For this reason, the attention that will be dedicated to him from Saturday 26 June to Friday 2 July on Sky channel 303 is more than deserved, which for the occasion changes its face (as in Face / Off, a famous film starring our hero) and turns into Sky Cinema Collection – Nicolas Cage Mania.
deepening
Face / Off 2, John Travolta and Nicolas Cage could return
In the programming there will be some of the most popular films of the Italian-American actor, including adrenaline Ghost Rider, based on the Marvel comic book saga of the same name, and the spectacular With Air, in which Nic is joined by two other veterans such as John Malkovich and John Cusack.
Obviously, the most iconic films of his career cannot be missing, such as the giant Wild Heart by David Lynch, which sees him starring paired with Laura Dern, and Bad Lieutenant – Last Call New Orleans.
And since Cage is not just a tough guy or an action star, space for feelings with romcom Bewitched by the moon, with a Cher in amazing shape, and the comedy “with the heart” The Family Man, in the company of Téa Leoni.
In short, there really is a Nicolas Cage for all tastes, but not only on channel 303: all the films in programming will in fact also be available On Demand.