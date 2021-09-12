Sky Cinema Collection, it’s time for Tom Cruise Mania

On the occasion of his 59th birthday, 16 films featuring the great Hollywood actor arrive on the Sky Cinema Collection. The appointment is from Saturday 3rd to Friday 16th July: Also available On Demand again from 3rd July

Loved, criticized, much talked about because of his love life and his connection with Scientology. In his filmography there are some of the biggest blockbusters of the last decades, but also some stumbling blocks. Yet, despite everything, he still remains one of the Hollywood stars par excellence. Not for nothing, Tom Cruise (from Saturday 3 to Friday 16 July) will be the protagonist of the new Collection “Tom Cruise Mania” with 16 films that see him as protagonist including the first 5 chapters of the “Mission: Impossible” saga, “Jack Reacher – Point of no return “,” Interview with the Vampire “,” Rebel Hearts “and” Minority Report “. The TOM CRUISE MANIA collection is available on demand from 3 July.

Mission: Impossible 7, Covid stops filming. Contagion on the set Born on July 3, 1962, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter the seminary, the young Tom tries to become a wrestler but a domestic accident also puts an end to his sports career. So he decides to start treading the stages of the school theater, realizing right away that in life he wanted to be an actor. Since then, more than 40 films have passed, three Oscar nominations and even the inclusion in the list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, a sign that when fate gets in the way and talent is in the way, the way to go is one. alone, and it is that of success. After the beginning with a small part in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1981 film “Amore senza fine”, Tom Cruise begins to attend the world of cinema with gradually more consistent roles, until the first film as a protagonist arrives in 1983: “Risky Business – Old people out… children dance!”, Which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination. Thanks to the role of the young Joel he also takes part in Ridley Scott’s “Legend” and, finally, the film that will change his life forever, “Top Gun”. Then came epochal films like “Rain Man” by Barry Levinson (1988) and “Born on the Fourth of July” by Oliver Stone (1989) “Eyes Wide Shut” last film directed by Stanley Kubrick (1999) in couple with then-wife Nicole Kidman, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Magnolia” (1999), for which Cruise received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor. Then many hits at the box office without forgetting the adrenaline-pumping and spectacular 6 chapters of the “Mission Impossible” saga.

Sky Cinema Collection, it’s Nicolas Cage Mania! Among the films in programming we point out: the first 5 chapters of the saga MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, inspired by the homonymous television series conceived by Bruce Geller in 1966, the action saga sees Tom Cruise in the role of Ethan Hunt, a member of the IMF (Impossible Mission Force), the special secret section of the CIA in charge of carrying out the missions deemed most delicate and dangerous; the second chapter that sees Cruise as the former army policeman born from the pen of Lee Child, JACK REACHER – POINT OF NO RETURN; the sci-fi thriller by Steven Spielberg MINORITY REPORT; Steven Spielberg directs Tom Cruise the spectacular remake of a science fiction classic WAR OF THE WORLDS, in which the Cruise-Spielberg duo returns; the fanta-action with Emily Blunt EDGE OF TOMORROW – WITHOUT TOMORROW, based on a Japanese light novel; the horror based on the cult novel by Anne Rice IINTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE with Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas and a very young Kirsten Dunst; and the romantic REBEL HEARTS with Nicole Kidman.

THE APPOINTMENTS TO START JACK REACHER – POINT OF NO RETURN ** by E. Zwick. With: T. Cruise, C. Smulders (9.15 pm) EDGE OF TOMORROW – WITHOUT TOMORROW ** by D. Liman. With: T. Cruise, E. Blunt (9.55 am) INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE ** by N. Jordan. With: T. Cruise, B. Pitt (11.50 am) MINORITY REPORT ** by S. Spielberg. With: T. Cruise, C. Farrell (4.15 pm) THE WAR OF THE WORLDS ** by S. Spielberg. With: T. Cruise, D. Fanning (11.35 pm) MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE ** by B. De Palma. With: T. Cruise, J. Voight (10.40 am) MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 2 ** by J. Woo. Starring: T. Cruise, D. Scott (12.30) MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE III ** by JJ Abrams. With: T. Cruise, M. Monaghan (2.35 pm) MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – GHOST PROTOCOL ** by B. Bird. With: T. Cruise, J. Renner (4.45 pm) MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION ** by C. McQuarrie. With: T. Cruise, R. Ferguson (7.00 pm) REBEL HEARTS ** by R. Howard. Starring: T. Cruise, N. Kidman (11.15 pm) The titles are also available in the on demand collection.